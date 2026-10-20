New Book Chronicles The Remarkable Story Behind A Bold Experiment In American Placemaking

Bobby Freeman and Heidi Scott release“A Sense of Place: The Story of Port Warwick” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887501505

“A Sense of Place: The Story of Port Warwick” by Bobby Freeman and Heidi Scott is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“A Sense of Place: The Story of Port Warwick” by Bobby Freeman and Heidi Scott is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.What was once 153 acres of contaminated industrial land in Newport News, Virginia, is now Port Warwick, an award-winning mixed-use community known for its walkability, public art, architecture, and vibrant civic life. In“A Sense of Place,” developer Bobby Freeman and coauthor Heidi Scott chronicle the unlikely transformation and the vision that made it possible.When Freeman first encountered the abandoned property, he saw beyond a site that had been discarded and locally reviled. He imagined a community where people could live, work, and gather in surroundings intentionally designed to foster connection. Drawing inspiration from the historic public squares of London, Dublin, and Edinburgh, Freeman pursued a human-scaled alternative to development centered primarily around cars and separated uses.Through narrative storytelling, archival material, and photography,“A Sense of Place” documents the risks, resistance, creative decisions, and cultural convictions behind Port Warwick. Readers follow the project from Freeman's earliest walks through the property to the integration of monumental sculpture, public gathering spaces, music, literature, and a unified architectural vision. The result is both the history of an extraordinary development and a visual exploration of placemaking.“Port Warwick is not only architecturally and culturally significant, but also deeply embraced by the community,” said award-winning architect H. Randolph Holmes, Jr.“It is a place of lasting value, thoughtful execution, and vibrant community life.”For residents, architects, planners, developers, designers, and others interested in the built environment,“A Sense of Place” offers a case study in what can happen when development is approached not simply as a way to construct buildings, but as an opportunity to create identity, culture, and lasting community.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Bobby Freeman and Heidi ScottBobby Freeman is a real estate developer, attorney, and CPA who serves as President of Tower Park Corporation. He is the founder of the Port Warwick Foundation and Newport News Public Art Foundation, organizations that have redefined the cultural landscape of southeastern Virginia. Named the Virginia Peninsula's Citizen of the Year and Virginia Citizens Planner of the Year, among multiple other civic recognitions, Freeman has served on the Boards of Virginia Tech and Christopher Newport University. He lives in Newport News, Virginia.Best-selling writer Heidi Scott is Senior Book Architect at Forbes Books and coauthor of "A Sense of Place." With over two decades in writing, publishing, and editorial strategy, she collaborates closely with visionary leaders to bring their stories to life.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Under the direction of Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is a highly selective, invitation-only imprint. Authors are chosen because of the stature and success they have achieved in their respective fields. For more information, visit forbes.

Tate Causey

Forbes Books

+1 843-414-5600

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