Gradient Labs Wins Bronze At The Money Awards 2026 For AI Innovation In Banking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award recognises the real-world impact of Gradient Labs' AI customer support agents across financial services.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gradient Labs, the AI company building customer support agents for financial services, has won Bronze in the AI & Automation sub-category of the Banking category at The Money Awards 2026, announced at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas on 18 October.To stand out in the Banking category, products had to prove at least 12 months of measurable results in live production. Gradient Labs' agent, launched less than two years ago, is already resolving cases end to end, including the operational work behind disputes, know-your-customer (KYC) checks and other complex financial services requests.The agents run in production with lenders, insurers and fintechs, and now serve more than 32 million end users. At savings and investment app Plum, they achieved 80% customer satisfaction and a 52% resolution rate on day one. At insurer Zego, they reduced call volumes by 25%.Dimitri Masin, CEO and co-founder of Gradient Labs, comments:“We started Gradient Labs with the belief that banks should run on auto-pilot, with compliant AI agents handling the customer operations that consume most of their energy today. That belief has paid off: our agents now reach more than 32 million end users, in some of the largest AI deployments in financial services. We've learned that the hardest part isn't the agent itself, but the system around it: how it's designed, maintained and monitored once it's live. That's why this award, which only counts results in production, means so much to us.”The Money Awards recognise innovation and impact across global financial services and technology. Industry leaders select the winners through a multi-stage judging process.About Gradient LabsFounded in 2023, Gradient Labs is an artificial intelligence startup redefining customer operations for regulated industries. Its AI support agent learns company-specific products and processes, enabling it to handle complex customer queries reliably and safely. Gradient Labs was co-founded by Dimitri Masin, Neal Lathia, and Danai Antoniou – early employees of UK challenger bank Monzo. The company already powers AI support for leading European fintechs and can reach over 32 million end users, with expansion underway in the US.

Anna Maglysh

Movchan Agency Ltd

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Gradient Labs Wins Bronze at The Money Awards 2026 for AI Innovation in Banking News Provided By Movchan Agency Ltd October 20, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Technology



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