Janhvi Kapoor To Pay Tribute To Mother Sridevi At IIFA 2027 In Abu Dhabi

Janhvi Kapoor to pay tribute to mother Sridevi at IIFA 2027, reveals co-founder Andre Timmins The 27th edition of the IIFA Awards is set to take over the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23. Timmins revealed that Janhvi Kapoor is set to pay tribute to her mother, Sridevi, with her performance.

While talking to ANI, Andre Timmins said, "Janhvi will pay tribute to her mother, Sridevi, who's a brilliant artist that we had on this planet. I think that's the only tribute right now, and she's excited about it and more than her, her father, Boney, is more excited about it, so I think it'll be exciting." Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who is the daughter of late Sridevi. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

New Hosts and Debuts at IIFA 2027

The upcoming IIFA Awards also include some exciting new additions and debuts. Andre revealed that Varun Dhawan is going to host the awards for the first time along with Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul.

"From the point of view of building an entire ecosystem around something that's never been done before, the new thing for me is that we have Varun, who's going to be hosting for the first time along with Ananya, Karan and Manish. Varun is taking the lead, and he's got some great ideas about what he wants to do," said Andre.

"Ananya is also doing it for the first time. The idea here is that it's going to be very tropical, very fun, very celebratory and very interactive. It's going to be a cinematic journey with fun, so I think the viewers are going to be intrigued," added Andre.

Star-Studded Performances

In terms of the performances, Andre revealed that Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town celebs are set to entertain the attendees.

"From the performance perspective, we have Salman, Shahid, Rashmika, Kareena, and Janhvi, who's doing a tribute to her mother, Sridevi. I'm looking forward to that as well. We've also inducted Nora, who's going to do the opening, which is going to bring a lot of local flavour and big hits. She's also been a global icon," said Andre.

IIFA Digital Awards 2027

The IIFA Digital Awards will also take place in Abu Dhabi in 2027. Pankaj Tripathi will be hosting the event.

"I'm excited about the digital awards as well because we have Pankaj, Ali Fazal and Abhishek, the Mirzapur gang. Pankaj Tripathi hosting for the first time is going to be interesting. He was a little worried about hosting. I told him, 'Listen, you're a great actor, and you've done theatricals. So, I think for you, it's not going to be very difficult to host.' So, he's great," said Andre.

IIFA 2027 will bring together two days of star power, music, spectacular performances and cinematic excellence, once again creating a global meeting point for audiences, artists, creators and communities from around the world. (ANI)

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