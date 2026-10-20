Annamalai To Rahul: Question SIR, But Don't Undermine Institutions

Annamalai Cautions Rahul Gandhi Over SIR Process

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had the right to question the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process but cautioned against undermining democratic institutions.“Rahul Gandhi has every right to question the SIR process, but institutional damage should not be caused,” he said.

Criticises Handling of CJP Leaders

Annamalai also criticised the handling of leaders of the CJP organisation by Delhi Police, alleging that they and their lawyers had faced repeated difficulties during bail proceedings.“Keeping leaders in prison can make them even more popular,” he said, questioning whether the police were deliberately making the leaders run from pillar to post. He warned that such actions could increase resentment among young people towards the Union Government.

Calls for Civilised Political Discourse

He urged people to admire their favourite icons without resorting to violence or harming themselves, while calling for civilised political discourse and expressing concern over the use of abusive language on social media. Speaking to the media after attending a Vidhyarambam event at a private school in Coimbatore, Annamalai said people had the right to express their opinions, but should exercise restraint.

“Admire your favourite icon, but do not hurt yourself or ruin your life in the process,” he said, adding that while people might speak negatively about others, the public would ultimately understand the truth.

On Northeast Monsoon Preparations

Urges Filling Vacant Police Posts

Annamalai also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to fill vacant senior police posts in major districts and cities, saying the police department came directly under the Chief Minister's control.“With the northeast monsoon already underway, vacant senior police posts in major districts and cities must be filled without delay,” he said.

Alleges Lack of Panchayat-Level Measures

On preparations for the northeast monsoon, Annamalai alleged that adequate preventive measures had not been taken at the panchayat level. He said that with the terms of elected local body representatives having ended, officials were currently administering the panchayats, and called on the government to expedite rain-related preparations.“The government must intervene immediately and direct officials to expedite the works,” he said.

Questions Chennai's Stormwater Drainage Projects

Questioning the effectiveness of Chennai's stormwater drainage projects, Annamalai said the ongoing monsoon would reveal whether the work undertaken over the years had delivered results.“Will Chennai be flooded again? Have the stormwater drainage works been carried out properly? We will know this year,” he said.

On TVK Functionary's Arrest in Drug Case

On the seizure of methamphetamine involving a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary, Annamalai called for strict action against individuals accused of criminal activities, irrespective of their political associations.“The Chief Minister and senior party leaders must take stringent action against anti-social elements. Only then will such people stop seeking refuge under the ruling party,” he said.

Questions Arrest of NTK Candidate

Commenting on the arrest of Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Karthika, Annamalai questioned the circumstances surrounding the police action and expressed concern over the possibility of political interference.“What was the reason for entering her house and arresting her in the early hours of the morning?” he asked.

He said the police could have taken action during the election campaign if an offence had been committed, and called for the department to function without political influence.“If there was an offence in her, the police could have taken action at the time itself during the campaign,” he said.

“The people of Tamil Nadu expect civilised politics,” Annamalai added, saying voters did not want politicians who spoke disrespectfully about women or resorted to degrading political discourse. He said young people, women and educated voters expected a different political culture, warning that crossing limits in political rhetoric could damage parties.

On 'We The Leaders' Organisation

Speaking about his organisation, We The Leaders, Annamalai said it aimed to bring fundamental change and promote alternative politics. He said the organisation intended to contest elections independently to communicate its ideas and bring together people who shared its vision. He added that efforts were being made to persuade members who had so far focused on social work to prepare for electoral politics, while stating that the organisation admitted only people above the age of 18. (ANI)

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