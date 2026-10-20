Asian Para Games: Murmu Lauds Athletes For Medal Haul On Day 2

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded Indian athletes for their medal haul on Day 2 of the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan.

President Murmu's Congratulatory Messages

President Murmu congratulated Ram Ratan Singh on winning the silver medal in the men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his performance and wishing him success in his future endeavours. "I extend my warm congratulations to Ram Ratan Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Discus Throw event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your performance in this test of technique and control has earned India a place on the podium. My best wishes to you for the road ahead," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu also congratulated Pranav Soorma on winning gold in the men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026 and setting a new Asian record, saying his achievement had brought immense pride to India and raised the standard for Indian para-athletics. "My heartiest congratulations to Pranav Soorma on winning the Gold Medal in the Men's Discus Throw event at the Asian Para Games 2026 and setting a new Asian Games record. Your golden triumph has brought immense pride to Bharat and raised the bar for Indian para athletics," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu praised Himanshu Nandal on winning the bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 and wished him continued success in his sporting career. "My heartiest congratulations to Himanshu Nandal on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's 400m Freestyle S11 at the Asian Para Games 2026. May every stroke take you closer to new milestones and many more moments of sporting success," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu also praised Shrishti Arora on winning the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her achievement in a discipline that demands precision and wishing her continued success in shooting. "My heartiest congratulations to Shrishti Arora on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. In a discipline that demands precision with every shot, your podium finish is a commendable accomplishment. May you continue to excel in shooting and achieve many more milestones," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu hailed Ayush Verma on winning the bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his podium finish and wishing him continued success. "I congratulate Ayush Verma for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F53/54 at the Asian Para Games 2026. May this be a moment you look back on with immense satisfaction, knowing that you brought your best to the competition and earned your place on the podium," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu lauded Pradeep Kumar on winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his achievement and wishing him continued success in future competitions. "My heartiest congratulations to Pradeep Kumar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F53/54 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your throw has found its mark on the medal podium, adding another memorable chapter to your sporting career. May you continue to hit your mark in competitions to come, with many more successes to celebrate," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu also lauded Manish Narwal on winning the silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his precision and performance while wishing him continued success in shooting. "My warmest congratulations to Manish Narwal on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Every shot counts in the pursuit of precision, and your performance has given us much to celebrate. I wish you continued success as you aim for new milestones in shooting," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu congratulated Ashok on winning the silver medal in the men's 65kg para powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his performance and expressing hope that he would go on to win gold in future competitions. "My heartiest congratulations to Ashok on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's −65 kg Para Powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your performance shows how every competition offers an opportunity to raise the bar. I wish you go on to win the gold medal in the events to come. My best wishes for continued success!" President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu also congratulated Prachi Pandey on winning the bronze medal in the women's singles Class 6 para table tennis event at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her achievement and wishing her continued success in the sport. "I warmly congratulate Prachi Pandey on winning the Bronze Medal in Women's Singles Class 6 Para Table Tennis at the Asian Para Games 2026. Every point on the table is an opportunity to turn skill into success, and your medal is a moment to celebrate. May you continue to find new ways to sharpen your game and enjoy many more rewarding moments in table tennis," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu praised Baby Sahana Ravi on winning the bronze medal in the women's singles Class 9 para table tennis event at the Asian Para Games 2026, highlighting her historic achievement as India's first-ever medallist in the standing category at the Games. "My warmest congratulations to Baby Sahana Ravi on winning the Bronze Medal in Women's Singles Class 9 Para Table Tennis at the Asian Para Games 2026. By securing India's first-ever medal in the standing category at these Games, you have created a special place in the history of Indian para table tennis. This landmark achievement is a moment to celebrate and cherish," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

India's Overall Performance

India delivered an impressive performance on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 35, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals, to remain sixth in the overall standings. India completed a podium sweep in the men's discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 event, with Devender Kumar clinching gold, Rakesh securing silver and Pardeep Kumar claiming bronze. Other notable performances included silver medals for Preeti Pal, Manish Narwal and para powerlifter Ashok Kumar Malik. Hokato Hotozhe, Praveen Sharma, Ayush Verma and Niranjan Mukundan also secured bronze medals, while Indian athletes added to the tally with podium finishes in para table tennis and shooting. (ANI)

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