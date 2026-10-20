Mysuru Dasara Drone Show Sets Guinness World Record With 3,473 Drones Forming Giant Peacock (WATCH)

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) has achieved another remarkable milestone at Mysuru Dasara 2026 with a spectacular drone show that set a Guinness World Record. The display featured 3,473 drones forming an intricate peacock formation in the night sky, celebrating India's national bird through a dazzling combination of lights and technology. Thousands of spectators gathered at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru, to witness the spectacle.

The drone show became another major highlight of the annual Mysuru Dasara celebrations, which are renowned for their cultural programmes, grand processions and elaborate visual displays. Combining technology and creativity, the performance offered spectators a memorable experience.

3,473 Drones Create a Giant Peacock Formation

The drone show took place on Sunday evening at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru. Hundreds of colourful lights illuminated the sky as the drones moved in synchronisation to create a series of formations.

The show featured 12 different designs, with the peacock formation emerging as the main attraction. Using 3,473 drones, the team created an aerial representation of India's national bird, earning recognition for the largest aerial formation of a bird using drones.

The synchronised display captivated spectators, who gathered in large numbers to watch the drones transform the night sky into a colourful spectacle.

Full video of 3,473 drones lighting up the sky at Mysuru Dasara 2026! ✨

Creating a Guinness World Record for the largest aerial formation of a bird, using all Indian-made drones by BotLab Dynamics.

#MysoreDasara #DroneShow Srihari Karanth (@sriharikaranth) October 19, 2026

Guinness World Records Officials Present Certificate

Representatives from Guinness World Records travelled from London to assess the performance and verify the achievement. Following the show, the officials announced the record and presented the certificate to CESC Technical Director L. Lokesh and other department officials.

The achievement highlights the role of coordinated planning, technical expertise and drone technology in delivering large-scale aerial displays.

Man Shares Video of Record-Breaking Show

Srihari Karanth shared a video of the drone show on X, highlighting the scale of the display and the record achieved during Mysuru Dasara 2026.

His post read: "Full video of 3,473 drones lighting up the sky at Mysuru Dasara 2026! Creating a Guinness World Record for the largest aerial formation of a bird, using all Indian-made drones by BotLab Dynamics."

The post also highlighted the involvement of BotLab Dynamics, the company behind the Indian-made drones used in the display.

Mysuru Dasara Drone Show Scheduled for October 18, 20 and 21

According to a social media post promoting the event, the drone show was scheduled to take place again at Bannimantap Grounds on October 18, 20 and 21, giving more people an opportunity to witness the display in person.

The post also noted that spectators could watch the show from nearby streets with unobstructed views of the sky.

The drone display has added another major attraction to Mysuru Dasara 2026, bringing together technology, creativity and celebration in a spectacle that lit up the city's night sky.