The Health Management Academy Expands Service Line Convenings With New Neurosciences Forum Launch

MENAFN - GetNews) New executive community brings health system leaders and industry partners together to advance neuroscience care

ARLINGTON, VA - October 20, 2026 - The Health Management Academy (THMA) today announced the launch of its Neurosciences Forum, an executive community for senior health system neuroscience leaders and industry partners. The inaugural convening will take place December 2–4, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas in Irving, TX. This launch is built on the success of THMA's highly-subscribed health system service line portfolio that includes convenings for cardiovascular, oncology, and orthopedic service lines.

“Advances in neuroscience are creating extraordinary possibilities for patients, but realizing that potential requires leaders to address difficult questions about access, capacity and care delivery,” said Anne Hahn, Chief Member Officer at THMA.“For nearly three decades, we've built communities that help healthcare leaders work through consequential decisions together. This forum brings that experience to neuroscience, with an agenda our members developed around their real-world challenges. The tremendous early response, which already includes more than 40 neuroscience executive attendees from our member health systems, reinforces our conviction that this community is needed, and we're excited about what these leaders can accomplish together.”

The inaugural agenda combines member priorities with THMA's expertise in healthcare trends and executive peer learning. Discussions will examine how neuroscience service-line leaders evaluate program growth, extend scarce specialist capacity and integrate emerging therapies into existing care models. Leaders will explore the workforce, infrastructure and financial considerations behind these decisions, as well as approaches to improving coordination across hospitals, clinics and specialties.

The forum brings together clinical and administrative executives responsible for neuroscience strategy and operations, alongside senior industry executives whose organizations support neuroscience care. A strict ratio of health system leaders to industry partners creates opportunities to compare approaches, contribute relevant expertise and build relationships that continue beyond each convening. Industry partners gain a clearer view of health system priorities, helping them strengthen their relevance as a solution provider and inform their organization's strategies.

The Neurosciences Forum membership includes two in-person convenings each year, plus year-round learning through proprietary Executive Insights research and other THMA services.

Senior health system neuroscience leaders and executives at companies supporting neuroscience care can visit ind-convening/neurosciences-forum to explore membership and connect with the THMA team about participation.

About The Healthcare Management Academy

Since 1998, The Health Management Academy has helped health system leaders and industry partners build trusted relationships, strengthen leadership and make better-informed decisions through executive convening, leadership development, and shared learning and market insights. Learn more at hmacademy.