Food Allergy Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Immunotherapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Food Allergy are expected to witness significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of food allergies, increasing awareness and diagnosis, and the growing demand for effective treatments to prevent severe allergic reactions. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as Viaskin Peanut Patch (DBV712), PVX108 (AVX-201), and ANAPHYLM, among others, is expected to influence the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 20, 2026 – The market dynamics for Food Allergy are expected to witness significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of food allergies, increasing awareness and diagnosis, and the growing demand for effective treatments to prevent severe allergic reactions. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as Viaskin Peanut Patch (DBV712), PVX108 (AVX-201), and ANAPHYLM, among others, is expected to influence the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Food Allergy, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Food Allergy Market



According to DelveInsight, the Food Allergy market size across the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately USD 3,500 million in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 10,500 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of approximately 9% during 2026–2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Food Allergy across the 7MM were approximately 61 million in 2025.

In 2025, males accounted for approximately 53% of diagnosed prevalent Food Allergy cases across the 7MM, while females accounted for 47%.

Among the EU4 and the United Kingdom, Spain accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, followed by Germany, while France accounted for the lowest number in 2025.

Leading Food Allergy companies developing therapies include Novartis, Roche, ARS Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abelló, Stallergenes Greer, DBV Technologies, Aravax, Aquestive Therapeutics, and others. Promising emerging therapies include Viaskin Peanut Patch (DBV712), PVX108 (AVX-201), and ANAPHYLM, which are being investigated to improve food allergy management and patient outcomes.

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Key Factors Driving the Food Allergy Market

Rising Food Allergy Prevalence and Diagnosis Rates: The increasing burden of food allergies, alongside improved awareness and diagnostic practices, is contributing to growing demand for effective treatment options. Food allergies can cause reactions ranging from mild symptoms to life-threatening anaphylaxis, highlighting the need for early identification and appropriate management.

Increasing Demand for Targeted Food Allergy Therapies: Traditional management relies heavily on allergen avoidance and emergency treatment. However, the risk of accidental exposure and severe allergic reactions continues to create demand for therapies that can increase allergen tolerance and improve patient protection.

Advancements in Immunotherapy and Novel Treatment Approaches: The development of allergen-specific immunotherapies, biologics, and innovative drug delivery systems is expanding the Food Allergy treatment landscape. Emerging candidates are being investigated to improve desensitization, reduce the risk of severe reactions, and address unmet medical needs.

Food Allergy Competitive Landscape

Several companies are developing therapies for Food Allergy, including Novartis, Roche, ARS Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abelló, DBV Technologies, Aravax, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Stallergenes Greer.

Key therapies in the Food Allergy treatment landscape include Viaskin Peanut Patch (DBV712), an epicutaneous immunotherapy candidate being developed by DBV Technologies; PVX108 (AVX-201), an investigational peptide-based immunotherapy developed by Aravax; and ANAPHYLM, an investigational epinephrine sublingual film developed by Aquestive Therapeutics.

These candidates represent different approaches to food allergy management, including allergen-specific immunotherapy and alternative delivery methods for emergency treatment. Their clinical progress may influence future treatment options and competition within the market.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Food Allergy market @ Food Allergy Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Food Allergy Market



In February 2026, Aquestive Therapeutics announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ANAPHYLM (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film. The application sought approval for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in patients weighing 30 kg or more. In February 2026, according to Novartis' fourth-quarter 2025 presentation, initiation of the Phase III clinical development program for remibrutinib was anticipated in the second half of 2026.

What is Food Allergy?

Food Allergy is an immune-mediated condition in which the body's immune system reacts abnormally to specific food proteins. Common food allergens include peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fish, and shellfish. Symptoms can range from mild skin reactions and gastrointestinal discomfort to severe, potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis. Management typically involves avoiding known allergens, carrying emergency medication such as epinephrine, and considering appropriate immunotherapy or biologic treatment options under medical supervision.

Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation

The Food Allergy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Food Allergy patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Food Allergy market report evaluates epidemiological trends over the study period 2022–2036 across the seven major markets (7MM), segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Allergen-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy Total Treated Cases of Food Allergy

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment practices and emerging Food Allergy therapies.

Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market size, therapy-wise market share, treatment uptake, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Novartis, Roche, ARS Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abelló, Stallergenes Greer, DBV Technologies, Aravax, Aquestive Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: Omalizumab (XOLAIR), epinephrine (NEFFY/EURNEFFY), peanut allergen powder (PALFORZIA), Viaskin Peanut Patch (DBV712), PVX108 (AVX-201), ANAPHYLM, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of emerging therapies, clinical development, competitive positioning, and treatment innovation. Unmet Needs and Market Assessment: Evaluation of patient burden, treatment challenges, market drivers, market barriers, reimbursement, and future growth opportunities.

To know more about Food Allergy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Food Allergy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Food Allergy Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Food Allergy

SWOT Analysis of Food Allergy

Food Allergy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Food Allergy Market Overview at a Glance

Food Allergy Background and Overview

Food Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Food Allergy

Food Allergy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Food Allergy Unmet Needs

Food Allergy Emerging Therapies

Food Allergy Market Outlook

Country-Wise Food Allergy Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Food Allergy Market Drivers

Food Allergy Market Barriers

Food Allergy Appendix

Food Allergy Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.