Chronic Gout Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Chronic Gout are expected to witness growth driven by the rising burden of gout, increasing recognition of treatment-resistant disease, and the need for effective long-term urate-lowering therapies. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as pozdeutinurad (AR882), PRX-115, NC-2700, and others is expected to influence the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 20, 2026 – The market dynamics for Chronic Gout are expected to witness growth driven by the rising burden of gout, increasing recognition of treatment-resistant disease, and the need for effective long-term urate-lowering therapies. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as pozdeutinurad (AR882), PRX-115, NC-2700, and others is expected to influence the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Chronic Gout Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Chronic Gout, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Gout Market



According to DelveInsight, approximately 10.5 million individuals in the United States were diagnosed with gout in 2025, highlighting the substantial burden of this chronic inflammatory condition.

Across the seven major markets (7MM), approximately 2.41 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Gout were estimated in 2025.

In 2025, Germany accounted for approximately 171,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Gout, while France reported more than 73,000 cases among the EU4 and the United Kingdom.

The Chronic Gout market is expected to evolve through 2036 as new therapies progress through clinical development and treatment options for patients with difficult-to-control disease expand.

Leading companies developing therapies for Chronic Gout include Amgen, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Nippon Chemiphar. Promising therapies in development include pozdeutinurad (AR882), PRX-115, and NC-2700, alongside established treatments such as pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA).

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Key Factors Driving the Chronic Gout Market

Rising Disease Burden and Associated Comorbidities: Chronic Gout is a long-term inflammatory condition associated with persistent hyperuricemia and the deposition of monosodium urate crystals in joints and surrounding tissues. Increasing rates of obesity, metabolic disorders, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease contribute to the disease burden and the need for effective long-term management.

Growing Demand for Effective Urate-Lowering Therapies: Long-term management of Chronic Gout focuses on reducing serum urate levels to prevent recurrent flares, tophi formation, and progressive joint damage. Although established therapies such as allopurinol and febuxostat remain important treatment options, some patients continue to experience uncontrolled disease despite conventional treatment, creating demand for additional therapeutic approaches.

Advancements in Novel Therapeutic Agents: Research into novel urate-lowering agents and biologic therapies is expanding the Chronic Gout treatment landscape. Emerging candidates such as pozdeutinurad (AR882), PRX-115, and NC-2700 are being investigated to address treatment challenges and improve outcomes for patients with persistent or difficult-to-treat disease.

Chronic Gout Competitive Landscape

Several companies are developing therapies for Chronic Gout, including Amgen, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Nippon Chemiphar.

Key therapies in the Chronic Gout treatment landscape include pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA), an enzyme-based urate-lowering therapy used for chronic gout refractory to conventional treatment; pozdeutinurad (AR882), an investigational urate-lowering agent; PRX-115, an investigational recombinant uricase candidate; and NC-2700, an investigational therapy being developed for gout.

These therapeutic candidates reflect continued efforts to improve urate control, reduce crystal deposits, and address unmet needs among patients who do not achieve adequate disease control with existing treatment options.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Chronic Gout market @ Chronic Gout Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Chronic Gout Market



In April 2026, Protalix Biotherapeutics indicated that topline results from the Phase II clinical development of PRX-115 were anticipated in the second half of 2027.

In February 2026, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) announced the completion of its acquisition of Arthrosi Therapeutics, adding pozdeutinurad (AR882), an investigational oral URAT1 inhibitor, to its gout treatment pipeline. In September 2025, Sobi announced that the US FDA had accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its investigational NASP therapy, combining nanoencapsulated sirolimus with pegadricase, for uncontrolled gout.

What is Chronic Gout?

Chronic Gout is a long-term inflammatory arthritic disorder caused by persistent hyperuricemia, which leads to the deposition of monosodium urate crystals in joints and surrounding tissues. The condition can cause recurrent gout flares, chronic joint pain, swelling, stiffness, tophi formation, and progressive joint damage. Commonly affected areas include the big toe, ankles, knees, and feet. In severe cases, complications such as kidney stones and chronic kidney disease may occur. Long-term management focuses on reducing serum urate levels, preventing recurrent flares, limiting crystal deposition, and preserving joint function.

Chronic Gout Epidemiology Segmentation

The Chronic Gout epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Chronic Gout patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Chronic Gout market report evaluates epidemiological trends over the study period 2022–2036 across the seven major markets (7MM), segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gout

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Gout

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Gout

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Gout Total Treatable Cases of Chronic Gout

Scope of the Chronic Gout Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment practices and emerging Chronic Gout therapies.

Chronic Gout Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market size, therapy-wise market share, treatment uptake, pricing assumptions, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Amgen, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Protalix Biotherapeutics, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi), Nippon Chemiphar, and others.

Key Therapies: Pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA), pozdeutinurad (AR882), PRX-115, NC-2700, SEL-212, and other relevant therapies.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of clinical development, emerging therapies, competitive positioning, and market entry opportunities. Unmet Needs and Market Assessment: Evaluation of patient burden, treatment challenges, market drivers, market barriers, reimbursement, and future growth opportunities.

To know more about Chronic Gout companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Gout Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Chronic Gout Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Chronic Gout

Key Events and SWOT Analysis of Chronic Gout

Chronic Gout Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Chronic Gout Market Overview at a Glance

Chronic Gout Background and Overview

Chronic Gout Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Gout

Chronic Gout Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Chronic Gout Unmet Needs

Chronic Gout Emerging Therapies

Chronic Gout Market Outlook

Country-Wise Chronic Gout Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Chronic Gout Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Chronic Gout Market Drivers

Chronic Gout Market Barriers

Chronic Gout Appendix

Chronic Gout Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.