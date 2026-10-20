Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market To Witness Growth Through 2036, Driven By Emerging Therapies And Pipeline Advancements

MENAFN - GetNews) Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome, is a rare neurodegenerative disorder belonging to a group of diseases called tauopathies. The disease is believed to result from abnormal accumulation of tau protein in the basal ganglia and brainstem, leading to progressive degeneration of brain cells.

(Albany, New York) - October 20, 2026: DelveInsight's Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report provides real-world prescription pattern analysis, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and historical and forecasted 7MM Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market size from 2022 to 2036. The report also covers current treatment practices, clinical trials, unmet medical needs, market drivers, barriers, and competitive intelligence to help stakeholders identify future growth opportunities.

Key Facts of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report



The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR during the forecast period (2026–2036), driven by increasing disease awareness, improvements in diagnostic capabilities, a growing aging population at higher risk for neurodegenerative disorders, and expanding research efforts focused on tau-targeted therapies.

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy companies developing therapies in the treatment landscape include Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Oncolys Biopharma, Ferrer, Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others.

Currently, no therapies are specifically approved for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, and treatment remains largely symptomatic, relying on off-label agents such as levodopa, amantadine, and botulinum toxin.

In October 2025, Ferrer completed recruitment of 220 patients for the Phase II PROSPER trial evaluating FNP-223, two months ahead of schedule.

In August 2025, FNP-223 received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Investigational candidates such as AZP2006 and FNP-223 are expected to reshape the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment landscape by shifting the paradigm from symptomatic management toward mechanism-based, disease-modifying therapy. Rising research activity and anticipated clinical progress of tau-targeted therapies are expected to create a positive shift in the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy therapeutics market between 2026 and 2036.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Overview

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome, is a rare neurodegenerative disorder belonging to a group of diseases called tauopathies. The disease is believed to result from abnormal accumulation of tau protein in the basal ganglia and brainstem, leading to progressive degeneration of brain cells.

PSP typically develops around the age of 60 and gradually worsens over time. The disease is characterized by deterioration of movement, balance, coordination, speech, swallowing, cognitive function, and eye movement control. Common comorbidities include nervous system disorders, connective tissue diseases, eye disorders, and non-traumatic joint disorders.

Diagnosis remains primarily clinical because no definitive diagnostic test or biomarker is currently available. Neurological examination, medical history, gait assessment, eye movement evaluation, speech assessment, and MRI findings are used to differentiate PSP from Parkinsonian disorders and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies and Key Companies

Key Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies Include:



Ferrer

AlzProtect

Transposon Therapeutics

Woolsey Pharmaceutical

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Oncolys Biopharma

Asceneuron

UCB Biopharma

Novartis Others

Discover detailed company profiles, pipeline strategies, licensing activities, and competitive benchmarking in DelveInsight's Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report:

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Marketed Therapies

Currently, no therapies are approved specifically to halt or slow the progression of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Existing treatment strategies focus on symptomatic management and supportive care.

Levodopa

Levodopa may provide modest and temporary improvement in bradykinesia, rigidity, and balance impairment in a subset of patients.

Amantadine

Amantadine is used off-label to help improve gait, rigidity, and fatigue in selected patients, although benefits are generally limited.

Botulinum Toxin

Botulinum toxin injections are commonly used to manage blepharospasm and involuntary eye closure associated with PSP.

Antidepressants

Antidepressants may help alleviate depression, emotional symptoms, pain, excessive drooling, and other non-motor manifestations.

Supportive Care

Supportive treatment includes weighted walking aids, prism or bifocal glasses for impaired downward gaze, supervised physical therapy, speech and swallowing therapy, and gastrostomy tube placement for severe dysphagia.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Emerging Therapies

FNP-223 - Ferrer

FNP-223 (formerly ASN90) is an oral, reversible, substrate-competitive O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor that increases tau glycosylation to reduce abnormal tau aggregation into neurofibrillary tangles. The therapy is currently in Phase II development and has received FDA Fast Track designation.

AZP2006 - AlzProtect

AZP2006 is a PSAP protein modulator currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical development for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy as a potential disease-modifying therapy.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Drivers



Advancements in tau-targeted disease-modifying therapies.

Increasing awareness and earlier diagnosis of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Growing aging population susceptible to neurodegenerative diseases.

Robust clinical pipeline supported by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Orphan drug incentives and supportive regulatory pathways accelerating drug development. Rising investment in rare neurological disease research.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Barriers



No approved disease-modifying therapies currently available for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Lack of definitive diagnostic biomarkers and standardized diagnostic testing.

Frequent misdiagnosis with Parkinson's disease and related movement disorders.

Significant disease burden affecting mobility, cognition, speech, and swallowing.

Variability in diagnosis and treatment practices across healthcare systems. Continued reliance on off-label medications and supportive rehabilitation.

Scope of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 – Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Key Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Companies: Ferrer, AlzProtect, Transposon Therapeutics, Woolsey Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Oncolys Biopharma, Asceneuron, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others.

Therapeutic Assessment: Current symptomatic therapies and emerging Phase II pipeline therapies.

Market Dynamics: Market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and future trends.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, KOL Views, Analyst Views, and Reimbursement Analysis. Additional Coverage: Epidemiology, Patient Population, Drug Uptake, Clinical Trials, Market Access, and Unmet Needs.

Discover the latest Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Opportunity

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consulting and Market Research firm focused exclusively on the life sciences industry. The company provides comprehensive market intelligence, competitive intelligence, epidemiology forecasting, pipeline assessment, pricing and reimbursement analysis, and healthcare consulting services that help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies accelerate strategic decision-making and commercial success.