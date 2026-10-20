Aqaba To Launch Direct Moscow Flights In December

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ), and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) signed an operational agreement on Tuesday to launch a direct air route between Moscow and Aqaba.

Starting December 20, the carrier will operate two weekly flights.

The agreement forms part of a joint initiative to boost air connectivity, drive tourism, and expand Aqaba's reach in international source markets, particularly Russia.

Talking at the signing ceremony, ASEZA Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Thabet Nabulsi noted the Russian market's potential, citing Aqaba's coastal attractions and proximity to Jordanian landmarks such as Petra and Wadi Rum.

Meanwhil, RJ's Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf stated that the Moscow route marks Aqaba's first long-haul international connection and RJ's fourth direct international destination from the coastal city, joining Cairo, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi.

He added that the airline, in cooperation with the ASEZA and the JTB, views this route as the beginning of ongoing efforts to attract more tourists to Jordan, as well as Aqaba, which serves as Jordan's maritime gateway and an ideal starting point for exploring the country's rich tourist assets.

The agreement is part of the ASEZA's efforts to develop the air transport ecosystem and expand the network of international destinations connected to Aqaba.

This effort aims to strengthen Aqaba's position as a tourism and investment hub, enhance its regional and international "competitiveness" and facilitate visitor access by providing direct travel options from target markets.

The new route is expected to boost tourist activity and promote Aqaba's diverse assets, including beach and marine tourism, diving, hotels, and resorts, while enabling the creation of comprehensive, varied tourism programs that encompass Jordan's premier attractions.

This initiative will have a "positive" impact on tourism-related economic sectors, such as hospitality, dining, transport, and commercial services.

It will also support job creation, stimulate private sector activity, increase tourism spending and the number of overnight stays, and expand cooperation with tour operators and travel agencies in the Russian market.

The agreement reflects the tripartite partnership among the three sides, which joined forces to support the route operation and promote Aqaba within target markets, which would ensure sustainability of the flights and maximize their tourism and economic impact.

The ASEZA continues to work with its partners in both the public and private sectors to attract new direct airline routes, diversify tourism markets, develop tourism products, and enhance Aqaba's international presence.

On its impact, this vision would solidify the city's position as a tourist and economic gateway for Jordan, and an "attractive" destination for visitors and investments throughout the year.

//Petra// HA