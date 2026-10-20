JHA, VTC Partner To Align Hospitality Training With Job Market Demand

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Jordan Hotel Association (JHA) and the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to align hospitality training directly with the actual staffing needs of the Kingdom's hotel industry.

JHA Vice Chairman Hani Dabbas and VTC Director General Raafat Sawafin signed the deal.

Under the partnership, JHA will identify the skill sets and specialized roles required by hotels, while VTC will design and execute targeted training programs tailored to meet those market demands and boost youth employment.

Dabbas said the initiative shifts focus from traditional instruction to employment-driven training, brifdging the skill gap between graduates and employers to elevate service quality across Jordan's hospitality sector.

Sawafin, for his part, added that the demand-driven partnership would provide national talent with the necessary practical skills to "seamlessly" enter the labor market.

//Petra// HA