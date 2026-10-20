Cabinet Approves Drone Industry Strategy, Health Plan, Regulatory Changes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Cabinet approved the National Strategy for Localizing the Drone Industry in the Kingdom (2026–2036).

- Cabinet approved the Electricity Licensing Conditions, Renewal, and Amendment Regulations for 2026, applicable to newly established sector activities.

- Cabinet approved the Licensing Regulations for Home Cleaning Services Companies for 2026.

- Cabinet approved the Ministry of Health Strategy (2026–2030), clearing the way for its official launch and implementation.

- Cabinet approved the compelling reasons for the Draft Amended Unions Bylaw for 2026.

- Cabinet approved the compelling reasons for the Draft Bylaw Regulating University and Intermediate Community Colleges for 2026.

- Cabinet approved the compelling reasons for the Draft Amended Administrative Organization Bylaw for the General Ifta Department for 2026.

- Cabinet approved adding the Baptism Site (Al-Maghtas) to the National Network of Protected Areas, designating a 10-square-kilometer area as a nature reserve ahead of preparations for the 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030.

- Cabinet approved the Draft Extradition Treaty Ratification Law between Jordan and Morocco for 2026, referring it to the House of Representatives for constitutional process.

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the National Strategy for Localizing the Drone Industry in Jordan for 2026-2036, paving the way for its implementation as per established timelines and programs.

The strategy seeks to build an integrated domestic drone industry, gradually shifting Jordan from importing the technology to developing, manufacturing, assembling, integrating and testing drone systems locally.

It covers the broader industrial ecosystem, including software, electronics, communications, navigation, control systems, energy, airframes and systems integration, with an emphasis on developing local technical expertise and increasing domestic value added rather than relying solely on assembling imported components.

Drone technology has potential applications in agriculture, resource management, infrastructure and energy-line inspections, mining, municipal services, logistics, surveying, monitoring and emergency response, helping improve public services and reduce costs.

The strategy builds on an assessment of Jordan's existing capabilities involving dozens of local companies and 15 universities. It aims to connect the Kingdom's industrial, engineering and research capabilities within a more integrated system for development and production.

Its five main pillars are: 1- Establishing a domestic drone manufacturing base.

2- Positioning Jordan as a regional hub for systems integration and testing.

3- Boosting local capabilities in high-value technologies.

4 -Linking scientific research to drone manufacturing.

5- Stimulating domestic demand to encourage innovation and industrial development.

The strategy prioritizes education and training through updated engineering curricula, expanded practical training and stronger partnerships among universities, companies and research centers.

It focuses on areas where Jordan can develop competitive advantages, including software, communications, testing and engineering, while allowing the use of imported standardized components when local production is not economically viable.

The Cabinet approved the 2026 Regulation on Conditions for Granting, Renewing, and Amending Electricity Licenses to facilitate investment, streamline licensing procedures, and modernize the regulatory framework for the electricity sector.

The regulation establishes clearer licensing requirements and fees while supporting operational efficiency and emerging energy technologies. It includes incentives for energy storage activities to bolster grid stability and accommodate the expansion of renewable energy.

It exempts independent transmission activities and associated generation dedicated to green hydrogen production projects from licensing fees, encouraging investment in the sector.

The regulation seeks to consolidate licensing procedures into a unified framework that displays technological and digital developments, supports innovation and ensures better integration between electricity networks and renewable energy resources.

The Cabinet approved the 2026 Regulation on Licensing Companies That Supply Domestic Cleaning Workers, establishing requirements for licensing, renewal, suspension and cancellation, under the Ministry of Labor.

The regulation sets out companies' obligations and penalties for violations, aiming to protect customers and address the spread of unlicensed home-cleaning services advertised through social media and other media outlets.

Licensed companies will be allowed to provide Jordanian and non-Jordanian cleaning workers under daily, weekly or monthly service contracts. Overnight stays in customers' homes are prohibited under the service arrangements, and companies must provide workers with accommodation and designated uniforms, as well as an annually renewed bank guarantee.

Companies may recruit workers only through licensed agencies in countries that have signed agreements or memorandums of understanding with the government. They must provide training, retain employment contracts and document workers' enrollment in social security.

Non-Jordanian workers employed or recruited as domestic cleaners may not transfer to other sectors.

The Cabinet approved the Ministry of Health's strategy for 2026-2030 and instructed the ministry to review it annually to ensure that budget allocations align with program priorities, outcomes and performance indicators.

The strategy intends to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, equity and sustainability while addressing health, financial, demographic, and technological challenges. Priorities include preventive care, infrastructure development, digital transformation, efficient spending, and stronger national and international partnerships.

Its six pillars are: 1- Cover primary and preventive healthcare 2- Treatment and specialized care 3- Human resources 4- Infrastructure, digital transformation and supplies 5- Health insurance coverage and financial sustainability 6- Governance The plan seeks to boost early detection and disease prevention, improve clinical quality and patient safety, develop the healthcare workforce, modernize facilities and health information systems, expand universal health coverage, and improve oversight and accountability.

The Cabinet approved the rationale for a draft 2026 amendment to the Associations Regulation, paving the way for its referral to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.

The proposed amendments intend to bolster governance among federations comprising multiple associations, improve performance, advance administrative decentralization, and digitize procedures in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.

The Cabinet approved the rationale for a draft 2026 regulation governing university colleges and intermediate community colleges, both public and private.

The proposed framework would define governance and administrative structures, the composition and responsibilities of governing boards, and procedures for appointing academic leaders, including deans and department heads.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the rationale for a draft 2026 amendment to the Administrative Organization Regulation of the General Iftaa Department.

The amendments would restructure directorates and administrative units, clarify responsibilities and eliminate overlapping functions. They also provide for specialized units to strengthen digital transformation, religious media and institutional performance.

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of the Baptism Site on the national network of protected areas and its designation as a nature reserve covering 10 square kilometers, with the necessary legal procedures to follow.

The decision comes as Jordan begins preparations for the 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030 and showcase the site's exceptional environmental, religious, cultural and historical significance.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the area contains diverse natural habitats along the eastern bank of the Jordan River, including riverine and wetland environments, valleys and plains that support a wide range of wildlife.

The proposed reserve will include the Baptism Site and surrounding natural areas, including Wadi al-Kharrar, Wadi Gharaba and habitats connected to the Jordan River.

The designation is expected to protect biodiversity, support long-term environmental research and monitoring, establish a biodiversity database, and promote sustainable ecotourism alongside cultural and religious tourism.

It is expected to create economic opportunities for local communities without conflicting with existing land uses.

The Cabinet approved a draft law ratifying an extradition agreement between Jordan and Morocco for 2026, paving the way for its referral to the House of Representatives in accordance with constitutional procedures. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between Amman and Rabat.

The Cabinet appointed Yasser Hantouli as Jordan Hejaz Railway's Director General after he received the highest score in a competition conducted under the "Government Leadership System." //Petra// HA