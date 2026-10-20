Zelensky Discusses Return Of Ukrainian Children And Situation In Oleshky With King Of Norway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Today in Oslo, I met with King Haakon VIII of Norway. I thank His Majesty, the Government, and all the Norwegian people for their support for Ukraine,” he wrote.

Zelensky said they discussed the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The President stressed that Ukraine must bring every one of its children home.

“We must bring every Ukrainian child home. We discussed what steps we can take to achieve this,” he said.

The parties also discussed the situation in Oleshky.

“We are also doing everything we can to help our people in Oleshky, which is under Russian occupation. The situation there is simply horrific,” Zelensky said.

According to the Office of the President's website, King Haakon VIII ascended to the throne on August 28 this year following the death of his father, King Harald V.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to His Majesty, the government and the people of Norway for their strong support for Ukraine throughout nearly five years of Russia's full-scale aggression. The total amount of assistance provided has already reached $22.5 billion.

The Ukrainin President separately thanked Norway for its assistance in the return and reintegration of children abducted by Russia.

“Through the joint efforts of Ukraine and international partners, 2,689 children have already been brought back,” the Office of the President said.

President Zelensky arrives in

As Ukrinform reported, during a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region and expressed hope that aid could be delivered and civilians safely evacuated.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he called for a ceasefire to allow food and medicine to be delivered to temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.