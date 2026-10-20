Zelensky, Witkoff Begin Talks In Oslo

As Ukrinform reported, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, after which he plans to travel to Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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