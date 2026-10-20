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Zelensky, Witkoff Begin Talks In Oslo

Zelensky, Witkoff Begin Talks In Oslo


Date: 2026-10-20 11:37:11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Video of the start of the talks was published by TS, Ukrinform reports.

As Ukrinform reported, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, after which he plans to travel to Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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