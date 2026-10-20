Ukraine Extends Emergency Measures To Heating, Water, Transport And Communications Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant resolution, No. 1292 of October 16, 2026, has been published on the Government portal, Ukrinform reports.

Under amendments to Resolution No. 39 of January 15, 2026, the measures now also cover heating, water supply and wastewater systems; engineering and transport infrastructure; electronic communications networks; broadband internet infrastructure; and data centers.

The minister for recovery, infrastructure and transport has been appointed to oversee efforts to address the consequences of the emergency in heating, water supply and wastewater systems, as well as engineering and transport infrastructure. The minister of digital transformation will lead similar efforts involving electronic communications networks, broadband internet infrastructure and data centers.

Under the resolution, the designated officials must immediately establish a joint emergency response headquarters. Its co-chairs, each responsible for their respective areas, will be the first deputy prime minister and minister of energy, the minister for recovery, infrastructure and transport, and the minister of digital transformation. Working groups will also be established within the headquarters.

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The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security, the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Electronic Communications Networks, the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services, the State Emergency Service, military administrations and local governments, will monitor the condition of networks and data centers, facilitate the rapid exchange of information on threats and damage, and coordinate measures to prevent emergencies and mitigate their consequences.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 30 water supply projects are being implemented in 14 regions of Ukraine under resilience plans to ensure more reliable water supplies for more than 10 million people.

Photo: Libkos