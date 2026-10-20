Russians Strike Strazhesko Institute Of Cardiology In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russians have struck a hospital again. This time, they hit the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv <...> Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One patient was injured and received all the necessary medical assistance," the head of government said.

Koretskyi recalled that the Institute's building was hit last year as well.

The Institute treats people with heart conditions from across Ukraine. Doctors perform surgeries here, care for patients recovering from heart attacks, and help people get their lives back.

Three civilians injured as Russian forcesshopping center in Rivne region

As reported, as of 14:45 on Tuesday, October 20, seven people had been injured and one person killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv. In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, fragments of a Russian drone struck the upper floors of a medical facility.

Photo: Sergii Koretskyi, Telegram