Russians Strike Strazhesko Institute Of Cardiology In Kyiv
"Russians have struck a hospital again. This time, they hit the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv <...> Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One patient was injured and received all the necessary medical assistance," the head of government said.
Koretskyi recalled that the Institute's building was hit last year as well.
The Institute treats people with heart conditions from across Ukraine. Doctors perform surgeries here, care for patients recovering from heart attacks, and help people get their lives back.Read also: Three civilians injured as Russian forces attack shopping center in Rivne region
As reported, as of 14:45 on Tuesday, October 20, seven people had been injured and one person killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv. In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, fragments of a Russian drone struck the upper floors of a medical facility.
Photo: Sergii Koretskyi, Telegram
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