Rubio Has Rejected Claims That Restrictions On U.S. Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine Are Costing Ukrainian Lives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rubio made the remarks while answering reporters' questions about the war in Ukraine and possible restrictions on U.S. assistance to Kyiv during a trade visit to India, Sky News reported. Ukrinform cited the report.

Reports have suggested that the United States has halted the sharing of a significant portion of its intelligence with Ukraine. Rubio rejected those claims, calling allegations that Ukrainians were dying because Washington was withholding intelligence“scandalous, outrageous, and untrue”.

“I saw somebody associated with the Ukrainian government say that people in Ukraine are dying because the US is denying them information. That's scandalous. That's outrageous. That's just simply not true. That's not accurate,” the secretary of state said.

He also insisted that the U.S. Department of Defense's policy toward Ukraine had not changed.

“Everything they [Department of Defence] has been doing with Ukraine remains the same. That has not changed. Nothing has changed,” Rubio stressed.

According to Rubio, the United States is seeking to balance its commitments to other partners with its own needs.

“There's nothing being deliberately denied to Ukraine. It's simply about a balance between our obligations to other partners and, frankly, our own standards and requirements for our own facilities as well,” he explained.

: Ukraine interceptor deliveries may have been delayed, but not for political reason

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that foreign partners didn't share intelligence warning Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on October 12

On October 18, Zelensky said that the United States had resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after suspending it for a period.

Later, Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said that Ukraine was receiving U.S. intelligence, but that problems remained with early warnings of Russian attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also said that the United States had not stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

Photo: U.S. Department of State