Japan Resumes Imports Of Ukrainian Poultry After Five-Year Restrictions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Japan, Yurii Lutovinov, announced this in a Faceboo post, Ukrinform reports.

Фото Yurii Lutovinov / Facebook

“After five years of restrictions, Japan is resuming imports of Ukrainian poultry meat, eggs, and products made from them. We highly appreciate this important decision, adopted on October 16, which opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers and marks a significant step toward strengthening trade and economic cooperation between our countries,” Lutovinov said.

Lutovinov then said that he had personally thanked Japan's partners during a meeting with Eiji Tanaka, Deputy Director-General of the Export and International Affairs Bureau at Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

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“We will continue working together to expand access for Ukrainian products to the Japanese market and deepen bilateral economic cooperation,” the ambassador concluded.

As reported, Ukraine and Japan are preparing new joint projects to support the reconstruction and sustainable development of Ukraine's agricultural sector.

Photo: Yurii Lutovinov / Facebook

The lead photo is for illustrative purposes.

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