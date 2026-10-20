Netanyahu Says Overthrowing Iran's Government Is Essential To Israel's Security

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that lasting security and stability for Israel can only be achieved through the removal of Iran's current government, while warning Tehran and Hezbollah against launching attacks.

Speaking in an interview with Israel's Channel 14, Netanyahu reiterated his position that eliminating the threat posed by Iran remains a central objective of his government's security policy.

The Israeli prime minister warned that any attack by Iran or the Lebanese movement Hezbollah would be met with a“very strong” response.

Asked about his meeting with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Netanyahu referred to remarks made by US President Donald Trump two days earlier concerning Iran.

According to Netanyahu, Trump had called for the permanent elimination of the Iranian threat and suggested that this objective could be achieved through cooperation with the Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu described the question of who would permanently eliminate the Iranian threat as“decisive before the elections,” linking the issue to Israel's upcoming parliamentary vote on October 27.

His comments follow an unannounced visit to Israel by Hegseth on October 19, during which the US defence chief met Netanyahu amid continuing tensions with Tehran.

The meeting took place as Washington and Israel considered their next steps regarding Iran, following months of military confrontation and uncertainty over the possibility of renewed hostilities.

Netanyahu has repeatedly identified regime change in Tehran as a strategic objective. During a separate security briefing on October 18, he declared that the Iranian government must fall and said he intended to pursue that objective.

However, the Israeli prime minister has also indicated that he does not favour launching a pre-emptive strike against Iran before the October 27 elections, while maintaining that Israel would respond forcefully to any Iranian attack.