Alberta Votes To Remain Part Of Canada
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Three-quarters of Albertans have voted to remain part of Canada rather than to separate from the country.
A historic vote put the question of separation to the public. The result was that 76.4% of voters said that Alberta should remain in Canada.
On the other side, 23.6% of respondents voted to pursue a binding referendum on whether the province should separate.
The vote means that Alberta will not hold a second referendum on whether to separate from Canada. The results were widely expected among pundits and political observers.
The vote follow nearly a year of campaigning by pro-Canada and separatist groups in the oil-rich western Canadian province.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly advocated for the province to remain part of Canada.
A separatist movement has been growing in Alberta since the pandemic struck in 2020. Complaints include revenue from the province's oil fields subsidizing other parts of Canada.
The separatist vote had a negligible impact on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which dipped less than 1% on Oct. 19. Canada's benchmark index is up 13% this year.
Three-quarters of Albertans have voted to remain part of Canada rather than to separate from the country.
A historic vote put the question of separation to the public. The result was that 76.4% of voters said that Alberta should remain in Canada.
On the other side, 23.6% of respondents voted to pursue a binding referendum on whether the province should separate.
The vote means that Alberta will not hold a second referendum on whether to separate from Canada. The results were widely expected among pundits and political observers.
The vote follow nearly a year of campaigning by pro-Canada and separatist groups in the oil-rich western Canadian province.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly advocated for the province to remain part of Canada.
A separatist movement has been growing in Alberta since the pandemic struck in 2020. Complaints include revenue from the province's oil fields subsidizing other parts of Canada.
The separatist vote had a negligible impact on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which dipped less than 1% on Oct. 19. Canada's benchmark index is up 13% this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment