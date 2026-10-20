TSX Points Upward At Start
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by?miners as gold prices extended losses, while persistently high inflation and?worries stemming from trade?tensions with the US?also weighed?on the benchmark.
The TSX gathered 126.93 points to 36,055.56.
The Canadian dollar leaped 0.25 cents to 71.14 cents U.S.
Traders raised their bets for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week, and are now pricing in nearly an 85% chance of a quarter-point increase
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 0.26 points to 846.45.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were positive in the first hour, led by information technology, up 1.8%, while real-estate marched 1.7%, and health-care was haler 1.4%.
Only energy missed the party, behaving 1.1% less energetically.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday as a number of upbeat earnings reports and a drop in oil prices overshadowed recent pressure seen in the artificial intelligence trade.
Shares of industrial and safety products producer 3M offered a boost to the Dow, jumping more than 4% following better-than-expected earnings results and a full-year guidance raise.
Shares of aerospace and defense companies Northrop Grumman and RTX also advanced 6% and 1%, respectively, after their respective earnings beats.
The 30-stock index rocketed 669.56 points, or 1.3%, to 52,635.59.
The S&P 500 index moved higher 49.78 points to 7,740.51
The tech-heavy NASDAQ sprang 126.93 points to 26,562.37.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, weighing yields to 5.09% from Monday's 5.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dropped $1.66 to $102.00 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices revived $7.80 to $4,167.90 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by?miners as gold prices extended losses, while persistently high inflation and?worries stemming from trade?tensions with the US?also weighed?on the benchmark.
The TSX gathered 126.93 points to 36,055.56.
The Canadian dollar leaped 0.25 cents to 71.14 cents U.S.
Traders raised their bets for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week, and are now pricing in nearly an 85% chance of a quarter-point increase
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 0.26 points to 846.45.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were positive in the first hour, led by information technology, up 1.8%, while real-estate marched 1.7%, and health-care was haler 1.4%.
Only energy missed the party, behaving 1.1% less energetically.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday as a number of upbeat earnings reports and a drop in oil prices overshadowed recent pressure seen in the artificial intelligence trade.
Shares of industrial and safety products producer 3M offered a boost to the Dow, jumping more than 4% following better-than-expected earnings results and a full-year guidance raise.
Shares of aerospace and defense companies Northrop Grumman and RTX also advanced 6% and 1%, respectively, after their respective earnings beats.
The 30-stock index rocketed 669.56 points, or 1.3%, to 52,635.59.
The S&P 500 index moved higher 49.78 points to 7,740.51
The tech-heavy NASDAQ sprang 126.93 points to 26,562.37.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, weighing yields to 5.09% from Monday's 5.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dropped $1.66 to $102.00 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices revived $7.80 to $4,167.90 U.S. an ounce.
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