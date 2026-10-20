Getyourguide Appoints Spin For International Content Brief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Travel experiences platform GetYourGuide has appointed social media agency group Spin to develop video content covering London, Paris, Barcelona and Tokyo.
The brief brings together the group's three agencies to deliver a programme of long-form and short-form content, led by a new YouTube series.
Spin will handle scripting and editing, production specialist Tiny Studios will create the content, and audience strategy agency Be A Bear will oversee YouTube strategy and publishing.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Berlin, GetYourGuide connects travellers with more than 200,000 experiences worldwide, from attractions and guided tours to food experiences and outdoor adventures.
The company reported revenue of more than €1 billion and 33 million experiences booked in 2025. It has also been expanding its social commerce capabilities, announcing a partnership with TikTok GO in May that enables US users to discover and book activities within the app.
Max Maharajh, founder of Be A Bear, said:“GetYourGuide is a brilliant fit for what we do as a group. Travel is naturally visual, social and full of stories, and this brief gives us the opportunity to create content that doesn't just showcase destinations, but makes people want to experience them.
“Bringing Spin, Tiny and Be A Bear together means we can deliver the whole journey, from idea and production through to YouTube and beyond.”
Spin was founded in 2016 by chief executive Alex Bodini and chief business officer Max Whicher, who met while running businesses in the cycling industry. The agency began as a side project offering social media consultancy to cycling brands, drawing on the founders' experience of building their own businesses online, before becoming a full-time venture.
Based in London Bridge, the agency now has a team of 80 around the world and its clients include Diageo, Paramount, Google, Fortnum & Mason and Red Bull. Its services span social strategy, creative content, paid media, influencer marketing and community management.
The group has expanded through acquisitions, adding Be A Bear in 2025 to strengthen its audience development and YouTube capabilities, followed by Tiny Studios in October that year. It has also expanded into Asia-Pacific.
The brief brings together the group's three agencies to deliver a programme of long-form and short-form content, led by a new YouTube series.
Spin will handle scripting and editing, production specialist Tiny Studios will create the content, and audience strategy agency Be A Bear will oversee YouTube strategy and publishing.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Berlin, GetYourGuide connects travellers with more than 200,000 experiences worldwide, from attractions and guided tours to food experiences and outdoor adventures.
The company reported revenue of more than €1 billion and 33 million experiences booked in 2025. It has also been expanding its social commerce capabilities, announcing a partnership with TikTok GO in May that enables US users to discover and book activities within the app.
Max Maharajh, founder of Be A Bear, said:“GetYourGuide is a brilliant fit for what we do as a group. Travel is naturally visual, social and full of stories, and this brief gives us the opportunity to create content that doesn't just showcase destinations, but makes people want to experience them.
“Bringing Spin, Tiny and Be A Bear together means we can deliver the whole journey, from idea and production through to YouTube and beyond.”
Spin was founded in 2016 by chief executive Alex Bodini and chief business officer Max Whicher, who met while running businesses in the cycling industry. The agency began as a side project offering social media consultancy to cycling brands, drawing on the founders' experience of building their own businesses online, before becoming a full-time venture.
Based in London Bridge, the agency now has a team of 80 around the world and its clients include Diageo, Paramount, Google, Fortnum & Mason and Red Bull. Its services span social strategy, creative content, paid media, influencer marketing and community management.
The group has expanded through acquisitions, adding Be A Bear in 2025 to strengthen its audience development and YouTube capabilities, followed by Tiny Studios in October that year. It has also expanded into Asia-Pacific.
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