Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial Unveils Participating Artists And Locations

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has revealed the list of participating artists and locations for the second edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial.

Led by Artistic Director Elvira Dyangani Ose, who also serves as Artistic Director of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), the Biennial is set to weave art into the fabric of the emirate. Opening in Al Ain on 23 October 2026 and Abu Dhabi on 15 November 2026, this edition centres on“Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place”, approaching 'home' not as a static location, but as an ever evolving, shared human experience.

Through site-responsive installations, research-led practices and communal encounters embedded within civic landscapes, the exhibition prioritises sustained engagement – inviting audiences to interact with art while establishing meaningful connections between artists, communities and place.

The 2026–2027 edition brings together 21 visionary artists presenting public artwork installations that explore urbanscapes, collective memory, material culture and civic participation through monumental, interactive and multi-sensory works.

Bringing together prominent Emirati and International artists, the roster includes – Akram Zaatari, Asunción Molinos Gordo, blaxTARLINES, Céleste Boursier-Mougenot, Elena del Rivero, Ibrahim Mahama, Iván Argote, Jean-Marie Appriou, Kapwani Kiwanga, Khalid Al Banna, Laure Prouvost, Marinella Senatore, M'barek Bouhchichi, Mercedes Azpilicueta, Nari Ward, Reena Saini Kallat, Roudhah Al Mazrouei, Shama Al Hamed, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Vica Pacheco, and Yinka Shonibare.

Across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the Biennial will unfold across a range of public and cultural locations, including Mina Zayed (MiZa), Souq Al Mina, Saadiyat Cultural District (the park between Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi), Hidd Al Saadiyat and selected locations across Al Ain, embedding contemporary art within the emirate's diverse urban and cultural landscapes.

Tags#DCT Abu Dhabi #Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial