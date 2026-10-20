Kyrgyzstan, EEC Discuss Industrial And Agro-Industrial Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) have discussed the development of industrial and agro-industrial cooperation, as well as the selection of cooperation projects within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, and Gohar Barseghyan, Minister in charge of Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the EEC's efforts to expand cooperation among EAEU member states, develop the industrial and agro-industrial sectors, and strengthen production cooperation.

Erlist Akunbekov emphasized the importance of cooperation within the EAEU in enhancing the competitiveness of domestic products and creating a favorable business environment.

He noted that cooperation in the agro-industrial sector plays an important role in ensuring food security and the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan's economy.

Gohar Barseghyan, in turn, expressed the EEC's readiness to support Kyrgyzstan's initiatives aimed at developing the manufacturing sector and agricultural economy.

The parties also discussed further cooperation under the EAEU's regulations governing the selection of cooperation projects in the agro-industrial sector and the provision of financial support for their implementation.