Technology Leaders From Leading Organizations Across Colorado And The Rocky Mountain Region To Speak At HMG Strategy's 14Th Annual Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executives from Boeing, United Launch Alliance, Children's Hospital Colorado, SAP, NTT DATA, Johns Manville, Liberty Energy and other leading organizations will share executive insights and practical strategies for AI innovation, cyber resilience and business transformation

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology leaders to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, today announced an expanded lineup of speakers for its 14th Annual Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place on October 29, 2026, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.









The summit will bring together CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology executives from across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region for a full day of peer-driven discussions focused on AI innovation, cyber resilience, executive leadership and business transformation.

Under the theme, "Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders," the summit will show attendees“ How Colorado Technology Leaders Are Driving AI Innovation, Strengthening Cyber Resilience and Shaping the Future of Critical Industries” featuring executive insights and practical strategies from technology leaders representing organizations spanning aerospace, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, education, software and the public sector.

Featured executives currently include technology leaders from Boeing, United Launch Alliance, Children's Hospital Colorado, SAP, NTT DATA, Comcast Business, Johns Manville, Liberty Energy, CoorsTek, Crocs, Cambium Learning Group, DISH Network, Sinch and other leading enterprises helping to drive innovation and business transformation throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

Highlighted discussions will examine how technology leaders are accelerating AI innovation, strengthening cyber resilience, modernizing technology platforms and helping shape business strategy in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.

Featured sessions include:



Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Leading From the Top: Navigating Leadership in the C-Suite and the Boardroom

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Scaling Resilience: Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance The HMG Innovation Accelerator Start-Up Showcase

"Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region continue to emerge as centers of innovation across aerospace, healthcare, energy, manufacturing and telecommunications," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "The Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit brings together senior technology leaders from these industries to share executive insights, strengthen relationships and explore practical strategies for accelerating innovation, strengthening resilience and supporting business growth."

As organizations adopt AI faster, strengthen cybersecurity defenses and update technology platforms, technology executives are increasingly being called upon to lead enterprise strategy, business innovation and organizational resilience.

"The Rocky Mountain region is helping define the future of aerospace, advanced manufacturing, healthcare innovation and digital transformation," Muller added. "This summit provides a unique opportunity for technology leaders to connect across industries, learn from peers and exchange practical strategies for driving growth, resilience and competitive advantage."

Summit attendees will gain insights into:



Developing AI capabilities to improve business performance and operational effectiveness

Strengthening cyber resilience and enterprise security

Updating cloud, data and technology platforms

Leading high-performing technology organizations

Navigating disruption and rapid technological change

Driving digital transformation across critical industries Developing executive leadership capabilities for the future

The summit is intended for qualified technology executives and provides a collaborative environment where participants have candid peer-to-peer conversations with fellow CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and digital leaders.

Technology leaders from leading organizations throughout Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region are expected to participate, creating a unique forum for executive networking, knowledge sharing and relationship building.

The event will be held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, Colorado.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology leaders to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Through its global network of CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives, HMG Strategy delivers research, executive networking opportunities and world-class leadership summits focused on innovation, digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and executive leadership.

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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Qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology executives may apply for a complimentary executive pass by visiting: