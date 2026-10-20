Work Truck Week® 2027 Registration Opens: Shape The Next Generation Of Commercial Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flagship event features new Future Truck Summit, keynoter Ed Viesturs and expanded Ride & Drive

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTEA – The Work Truck Association opened registration and housing today for the commercial vehicle industry's premier annual event, Work Truck Week® 2027. Returning to Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, March 9–12, 2027, Work Truck Week unites industry professionals and equips them to shape the next generation of commercial vehicles.

More Than a Trade Show®, this year's schedule features several key program updates, including the all-new Future Truck Summit (March 9), The Work Truck Show® exhibit hall (March 10–12), Work Truck Week Ride & Drive (March 10–11), NTEA Annual Meeting with Keynote Speaker Ed Viesturs (March 11), and an extensive educational program (March 9–11).

New for 2027

The highly anticipated Future Truck Summit commercial vehicle technology conference debuts March 9. This full-day immersion into the fuels, software, hardware and on-vehicle technology advancing commercial vehicle efficiency, safety, durability and sustainability succeeds the long-running Green Truck Summit. Future Truck Summit is developed in collaboration with NAFA Fleet Management Association.

Attendees will have more opportunities to get hands-on with the latest vocational vehicles, equipment and technology at an expanded Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. In addition to the popular vehicle test drives, a dedicated upfit demonstration area will allow participants to explore innovations beyond powertrains. To encourage broader exploration, Ride & Drive now offers extended hours of 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

With an average attendance of nearly 16,000 industry professionals from around the world, Work Truck Week consistently fills nearly every hotel in Indianapolis. Fortunately, multiple hotel developments are underway across the city, giving registrants new housing choices. The all-new, 38-story Signia by Hilton Indianapolis opening in February will serve as co-headquarters hotel with the JW Marriott Indianapolis for the 2027 event. The new InterContinental Indianapolis is another of the 35 hotels available to book through the Work Truck Week Housing Bureau at worktruckweek.com/hotels or by calling 317-262-8191.

“As the industry navigates a rapid convergence of new vehicle software, advanced propulsion and evolving regulations, Work Truck Week serves as a trusted forum for evaluating new products, sharing knowledge and finding real-world solutions,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president and CEO.“The educational program, extensive exhibit hall, networking opportunities and interactive Ride-and-Drive provide the targeted insights and hands-on evaluations industry professionals need to design and deploy the next generation of work trucks.”

Connect and collaborate

The industry's first major gathering of the year is Opening Reception on March 9, held for the first time at The Westin Indianapolis.

Emerging leaders can network and learn to focus on the timeless definition of leadership – one rooted in character, service and leading by example rather than title or authority – at Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception: Leading Before the Title – Communication, Influence and Leadership for the Next Generation on March 10.

Gather with colleagues over breakfast at NTEA Annual Meeting March 11 to hear presentations on Association business, resources and initiatives, followed by an inspirational keynote address from Ed Viesturs, the first American mountaineer to reach the summits of the 14 highest peaks in the world – and to do so without supplemental oxygen.

Discover innovations

Explore the latest advancements across the commercial vehicle landscape in The Work Truck Show exhibit hall and New Exhibitor Pavilion. More than 500 exhibiting companies fill over 570,000 square feet of exhibit halls with new commercial vehicles, bodies, components, equipment and technologies. It's the foremost location to uncover new products; refine commercial vehicle design and specifications; identify potential business opportunities; connect with current and prospective customers; and consult with management, product and engineering teams from multiple suppliers. The main exhibit hall is open March 10–12, while New Exhibitor Pavilion showcases first-time exhibitors March 10–11.

Build knowledge and strategies

The 2027 educational program includes a range of in-depth Special Sessions and shorter Breakout Sessions to help attendees improve their operations. Sessions cover critical topics including evolving industry trends, vehicle engineering and compliance, government regulations, exclusive chassis OEM updates, workforce development, fleet management, powertrain innovations, upfitting solutions, and more.

Registered WTW and FTS Conference Package attendees can access some Breakout Session presentation materials on demand after the event.

Act soon

Registration for popular Work Truck Week events and Special Sessions is limited, so register soon to ensure a spot. Advance pricing discounts are good through Feb. 11, 2027. Get all the event details, register and book hotel rooms at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (... or 248-489-7090) for more information.

About Work Truck Week

Produced annually by NTEA – The Work Truck Association, Work Truck Week stands as the commercial vehicle industry's definitive launchpad for new products and forward-looking planning. For more than 25 years, the annual event has served as a cornerstone gathering for chassis OEMs, fleet managers, vehicle upfitters, truck dealers, engineers, and other industry professionals attending Work Truck Week to experience the latest vehicle and equipment innovations, share expertise and forge partnerships. Event hashtags are #WorkTruckWeek, #WorkTrucks27, #FutureTrucks27 and #WTW27.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Future Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

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