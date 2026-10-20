UNCF's Project ACCLAIM And Prime Buchholz Partner To Expand Investment Education For HBCU Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration provides participating institutions with investment reporting and access to PrimePlus®, connecting classroom learning with real-world portfolio management.

Washington, DC, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF and Prime Buchholz, an independent institutional investment advisory and outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) firm, have partnered to expand educational access to professional investment reporting and analytics through Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management), an initiative designed to provide students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with hands-on investment management experience.

Through the partnership, Prime Buchholz is providing students participating in Project ACCLAIM with access to PrimePlus®, its proprietary investment reporting and analytics platform. The platform provides students and faculty with professional-grade tools and insights used by institutional investors, supporting the program's mission of preparing the next generation of investment professionals-all at no cost to participating institutions.

Launched in fall 2025, Project ACCLAIM combines for-credit academic coursework, industry mentorship and student-managed investment funds to help students develop practical investment skills and expand career pathways into the asset management industry.

The initiative began at Morehouse College (a UNCF-member institution) and Howard University, before expanding to Morgan State University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2026. With additional colleges planned, UNCF is working to establish a scalable model that strengthens institutional capacity while providing students with meaningful responsibility for managing investment assets.

Bringing Institutional Investment Tools into the Classroom

PrimePlus® (primeplusanalytics.com) is Prime Buchholz's proprietary investment reporting and analytics platform, designed to provide institutional investors with comprehensive insights into their portfolios. The platform integrates investment data, performance reporting and portfolio analytics, enabling users to evaluate asset allocation, monitor investment performance and assess portfolio exposures.

Through Project ACCLAIM, these capabilities will help connect curriculum to the practical responsibilities of institutional portfolio management, giving students experience with the types of tools and analysis used by investment professionals.

“Project ACCLAIM is a tremendous opportunity to help prepare the next generation of investment professionals by connecting academic learning with real-world experience,” said Bill McCarron, president and managing principal, Prime Buchholz.“Building on our longstanding relationship with UNCF, we're proud to expand our support through this partnership and help provide students with the resources and experiences that can open doors to careers in investment management.”

“PrimePlus was developed to give institutional investors the information and analytical capabilities they need to make informed decisions,” said Dan Ricci, CFA, managing principal, Prime Buchholz, and the creator of PrimePlus.“Through Project ACCLAIM, we're putting those same capabilities directly into students' hands, helping them connect what they're learning in the classroom with the practical responsibilities of managing an investment portfolio.”

“Our goal with Project ACCLAIM is to create meaningful opportunities for students to develop the knowledge, confidence and experience needed to succeed in investment management,” said Dr. Shawn Thomas, director of investment leadership programs and lead for Project ACCLAIM, UNCF.“Partners like Prime Buchholz help us bring the professional resources and practical experience of the investment industry into the classroom, strengthening both our students' preparation and the long-term investment capabilities of participating institutions.”

The partnership builds on an established relationship between Prime Buchholz and UNCF through its Lighted Pathways Program, which helps students explore careers in investment management through professional development, mentorship and internship opportunities.

Over the past six years, Prime Buchholz has hosted student interns and engaged employees as volunteer coaches, supporting UNCF's broader efforts to strengthen pathways into the financial services industry.

As Project ACCLAIM expands to additional HBCUs, partnerships with investment industry organizations will remain an important component of UNCF's efforts to develop sustainable, institution-based learning opportunities.

By combining academic instruction with professional technology, mentorship and real-world experience with capital management, the initiative seeks to equip students with the skills and experience necessary to pursue careers in an increasingly complex investment landscape.

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UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities. Through its Institute for Capacity Building, UNCF works to strengthen the institutional effectiveness and long-term sustainability of HBCUs. Learn more at

Founded in 1988, Prime Buchholz is an independent, 100% employee-owned investment advisory and OCIO firm serving institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, and other nonprofit organizations. Through investment consulting, OCIO, and related services, Prime Buchholz provides tailored advice and long-term partnerships to help clients pursue their financial objectives. The firm's proprietary investment analytics platform, PrimePlus®, delivers comprehensive reporting, advanced portfolio analytics, and investment insights to support informed decision-making. Learn more at

CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384...