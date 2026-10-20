Royalton Hotels & Resorts Spotlights Over 668,000 Sq. Ft. Of Water Experiences Across Its Portfolio Ahead Of Winter Travel Season

Beyond Mexico, the company's aquatic experiences extend across its Caribbean destinations and Costa Rica, with more than 132,000 square feet in Punta Cana, 112,000 square feet in Jamaica, 88,000 square feet across the West Indies and 8,000 square feet in Costa Rica. From beachfront pools and private plunge pools to hydrotherapy facilities, non-motorized water sports and poolside entertainment, these experiences reflect the character of each destination and the different vacation styles offered throughout the Royalton Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

As travelers plan their winter escapes, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues to emphasize the variety of experiences available within a single resort stay, where days spent by the water transition into evenings of dining, live performances and entertainment. Across its portfolio, the combination of aquatic spaces and resort-wide programming allows guests to experience a different side of their vacation from morning to night.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit .

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across eight of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit .

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

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