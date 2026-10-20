Nevada Led The Nation In Tungsten In The 1950S. Its Old Camps Are Lining Up Drill Rigs Again.

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Metal News News Commentary - Nevada was the leading tungsten-producing state in the nation during the 1940s and again in the 1950s, and had more than 30 operations from 1953 to 1955, according to the Nevada Mining Association, which cites a 1964 publication in noting that the last major tungsten mine shut down in 1958. The U.S. Geological Survey says tungsten has not been mined commercially anywhere in the United States since 2015. Nearly seven decades later, the camps that once supplied the country are being mapped, sampled and permitted again, and some of Nevada's older gold districts are posting new results. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE American: GMTL), i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX), Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC).

A District Built Around One Mine

In Elko County, the Charleston Mining District has only one documented historical tungsten producer, the Batholith Mine, according to Western Star. On October 20, Western Star Resources Inc.

The targets come from a single field season of work: the maiden White Star field program, a UAV magnetic survey and three-dimensional magnetic inversion, and the rock-chip and soil assay results. Each planned hole tests one of the two tungsten-in-soil anomalies defined at White Star in 2026. In the North Zone, two holes totalling 1,000 feet test beneath rock-chip sample WS-16-01 (0.126% WO3) and the southern part of the soil anomaly, which sits across the contact between quartz monzonite and tactite mapped by Coats in 1964, the conventional setting for tungsten skarn mineralization. In the South Zone, two holes totalling 950 feet test beneath soil sample B206, which returned 2,230 ppm W (0.28% WO3), the highest value at White Star, and the adjacent samples B205 and B203.

Every planned pad sits on existing disturbance, and the Company notes that hole locations are preliminary and subject to field verification and permitting, and that no new assay results are reported in the release. KC Harvey Environmental is preparing the Plan of Operations for the U.S. Forest Service, in parallel with a Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation permit, so that Rowland and White Star can be drilled in one campaign. White Star is the third project in Western Star's U.S. tungsten portfolio to reach the drill-target stage in 2026, after Rowland and Eagle Point in New Mexico.

Blake Morgan, CEO and President of Western Star, stated,“Following our Rowland announcement, White Star moves into the drill-target stage on the back of the same integrated field season. The Batholith Mine is the only documented historical tungsten producer in the Charleston Mining District, and our maiden program has built a modern dataset around it for the first time. With both Rowland and White Star now ready for drill testing, the consolidated Jarbidge–Charleston tungsten footprint can move into the drill program as a single, district-scale campaign of ten holes and approximately 5,000 feet.”

Back Underground at a Former Tungsten Leader

In southern Nevada, Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE American: GMTL) is working at Tempiute, which the company describes as formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation. Its underground workings were last operated by Union Carbide Corporation before the mine closed in the 1980s. On September 21, Guardian reported that Phase II drilling intersected 92.0 metres at 0.34% WO3 from 102.5 metres in hole TP26-046, including 12.7 metres at 0.53% WO3, and said underground mine rehabilitation is expected to commence in October 2026. No Mineral Resource has yet been estimated at Tempiute. At its Pilot Mountain project, the company targets first production in the fourth quarter of 2028.

“These exciting drilling results represent an important step forward for Tempiute,” said Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal.

Old Gold Camps, New Numbers

The same pattern runs through Nevada gold. i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX) announced on September 21 a feasibility study and initial mineral reserves for Granite Creek Underground in the Potosi mining district of Humboldt County, a property that has produced approximately one million ounces of gold since 1980. The study outlines proven and probable reserves of 2.20 million tonnes at 7.87 g/t gold, containing 556,500 ounces, over a mine life of about 8.5 years, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $118 million at $2,750 per ounce and $598 million at $4,500 per ounce. The company plans to commission its Lone Tree processing plant in the fourth quarter of 2027. President & CEO Richard Young said the study“outlines robust project economics.”

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), whose Nevada mine has a long history of heap leach operations, reported on October 13 that hole H26D-6175A returned 19.6 metres grading 30.49 g/t gold and 1,726.72 g/t silver, the highest gold grades ever reported at Hycroft, with visible gold observed in the intercept. Follow-up drilling is underway.

“Hole H26D-6175A is an exceptional result and the best hole in our history,” said Diane Garrett, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hycroft.

Building, Not Just Drilling

Not every Nevada project is a revival. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is building Thacker Pass, also in Humboldt County, designed for nominal production of 40,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium carbonate in Phase 1. In its second quarter report on August 13, the company said detailed engineering had surpassed 95% and procurement had exceeded 80%, with more than 1,600 personnel on site, energization targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026 and mechanical completion targeted for late 2027. Cumulative advances under its Department of Energy loan reached $1.209 billion.

“We are safely accelerating construction toward peak activity and peak labor later this year,” said Jonathan Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Americas.

The Next Step in Elko County

For Western Star, the next markers are the Plan of Operations submission to the U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada reclamation permit and final collar locations after field verification, ahead of a single ten-hole campaign across Rowland and White Star. In a state that last led the country in tungsten production in the 1950s, the drill will decide what the historical workings left behind.

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Article Source: Western Star Resources Inc. news release dated October 20, 2026.

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