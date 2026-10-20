Discover Yourself Named To Inc.'S 2026 Power Partners List

The Largest Distributor of Insights Discovery Profiles in the World

Insights Discovery provider recognized in Best U.S. Power Partners and HR & People Operations for helping organizations strengthen leadership and teamwork.

- Adilson Ferreira da Silva, Director, Training Operations, ASR Group

EXCELSIOR, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EXCELSIOR, Minn., October 20, 2026 - Discover Yourself, Inc., the world's largest Insights Discovery distributor, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Power Partners list in both the Best United States Power Partners and HR & People Operations categories. The recognition honors B2B companies that help organizations grow and succeed.

Inc. also features Discover Yourself in the opening section of its article introducing this year's Best U.S. Power Partners, highlighting the company's work helping organizations improve communication and workplace alignment.

For CEOs, human resources executives, and learning and development leaders, the recognition highlights a resource for addressing a familiar business challenge: talented people whose different communication styles can create friction, slow decisions, and weaken collaboration.

“Leaders can have a strong strategy and talented people and still struggle to get everyone working together,” said Scott Schwefel, founder and CEO of Discover Yourself.“Our work helps people recognize how their communication affects others and make practical adjustments. We are honored by this recognition and grateful to the clients who trust us with their leaders and teams.”

Discover Yourself combines Insights Discovery personality assessments with facilitated workshops, executive coaching, and keynote presentations. Its programs help participants understand their own preferences, recognize different approaches in colleagues, and adapt their communication to work more effectively together.

The company works with executive teams, managers, sales professionals, and employees on priorities including:

. Leadership effectiveness and self-awareness.

. Team communication, trust, and collaboration.

. Constructive approaches to workplace conflict.

. Sales communication and customer relationships.

Programs connect individual personality insights to everyday business situations, including giving feedback, navigating disagreement, leading meetings, and communicating through change. For HR and learning leaders, that creates opportunities to carry learning beyond a workshop and into daily interactions.

Schwefel has personally trained more than 4,500 CEOs and delivered programs in more than 35 countries and all 50 U.S. states. His TEDx talk,“Your Personality and Your Brain,” has more than four million views.

Organizations interested in leadership development, team workshops, executive coaching, or keynote presentations can visit or call 800-688-5850.

Schwefel is available for media interviews about leadership blind spots, communication styles, workplace conflict, and translating personality assessments into practical changes at work.

About Discover Yourself, Inc.

Founded in 2004 and based in Excelsior, Minnesota, Discover Yourself provides Insights Discovery personality assessments, leadership development, team workshops, executive coaching, and keynote presentations. The company helps organizations build self-awareness, strengthen communication, and improve how leaders and teams work together. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Scott Schwefel

Founder and CEO, Discover Yourself

...

952-454-4065

Program Inquiries:

Kenzie Schwefel

Director of Sales, Discover Yourself

800-688-5850

...

Scott Schwefel

Discover Yourself, Inc.

+1 952-454-4065

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Your Personality and Your Brain

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Discover Yourself Named to Inc.'s 2026 Power Partners List News Provided By Discover Yourself October 20, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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