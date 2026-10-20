JNTG Showcases GDL And Key Materials At Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026

Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026

JNTG

Gas Diffusion Layers

Expanding long-term technical partnerships from early-stage material development to mass production

HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JNTG, a South Korean manufacturer specializing in carbon-based materials, is participating in Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026, which opened on October 20 at Hamburg Messe in Germany. The company is showcasing its key carbon materials for hydrogen and energy applications as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in the European market.Returning to the exhibition for the second consecutive year, JNTG aims to strengthen technical collaboration with leading global companies.JNTG's featured products include Gas Diffusion Layers (GDLs) for hydrogen fuel cells, Carbon Substrates (CS) for water electrolysis systems, and Graphite Electrodes for flow batteries. These materials play a critical role in the performance and durability of energy conversion and storage systems, making material selection essential based on specific operating conditions and performance requirements.With a broad product portfolio offering various thicknesses and material properties, JNTG provides solutions tailored to individual customer requirements. The company works closely with customers from the early stages of project development, supporting material selection and performance optimization from evaluation and validation through to mass production. This end-to-end support helps JNTG establish long-term technical partnerships with its customers.These capabilities are supported by two decades of experience in carbon material research and development. Building on material research initiated in 2006 by its affiliated company JNTC, JNTG has continuously advanced its technical expertise and manufacturing know-how, strengthening its in-house capabilities across material development, production, and quality control."Optimizing material performance and ensuring reliable mass production capabilities are essential for the commercialization of hydrogen technologies," said Jae-won Jang, CEO of JNTG. "Leveraging our technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities, we aim to strengthen collaboration with global customers, pursue new projects, and build long-term partnerships."Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026 takes place from October 20 to 22 at Hamburg Messe in Germany. JNTG is presenting its key products and technical solutions at Booth E35 in Hall B7.

Yejin Ju

JNTG

+82 70 7512 9879

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JNTG Showcases GDL and Key Materials at Hydrogen Technology World Expo 2026 News Provided By INOBEAN October 20, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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