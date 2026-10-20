SMJ Plumbing Highlights Fall Plumbing Preparation As Seasonal Temperatures Change

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SMJ Plumbing is highlighting several fall plumbing preparation measures as seasonal temperature changes bring increased attention to household plumbing systems.

- Stephen Jordan

SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fall provides an opportunity to inspect plumbing components following the heat, heavy rainfall, and storms associated with warmer months. Changes in temperature and household water use can also reveal plumbing concerns that may have gone unnoticed earlier in the year.

Outdoor plumbing is one area that can benefit from seasonal inspection. Faucets, hose connections, exposed piping, and other exterior plumbing components can develop leaks or damage from weather and regular use. Visible dripping, corrosion, cracks, or unexplained moisture around outdoor plumbing can indicate a developing problem.

Garden hoses and outdoor connections can also be checked as seasonal use decreases. Damaged connections, worn washers, and leaking hose bibs can contribute to unnecessary water loss. Identifying these concerns during fall can help reduce the likelihood of carrying an existing plumbing problem into colder weather.

Exposed pipes are another consideration as temperatures begin to decline. Although South Louisiana generally experiences milder winters than many parts of the country, occasional freezing temperatures can still affect exposed or insufficiently protected plumbing.

Stephen Jordan, owner of SMJ Plumbing, said fall can provide a useful opportunity to identify vulnerable plumbing areas before colder weather arrives.

“Cold weather may not last very long around South Louisiana, but exposed plumbing can still be affected when temperatures drop,” said Jordan.“Fall is a good time to notice leaks, damaged outdoor plumbing, or exposed pipes before colder nights arrive.”

Water heaters can also receive additional attention during fall. Changes in household routines and cooler temperatures can increase demand for hot water. Unusual noises, inconsistent temperatures, visible moisture, or changes in hot water availability can indicate that a water heater requires further evaluation.

Sediment can accumulate inside tank-style water heaters over time. Depending on the condition and age of the unit, routine maintenance may help identify developing concerns involving components, connections, or overall operation.

Fall preparation can also include checking visible plumbing beneath sinks, around toilets, and near appliances. Moisture around supply lines, valves, drains, or plumbing connections may indicate a small leak. Early identification can help limit prolonged exposure of cabinets, flooring, and other materials to moisture.

Drainage conditions around a property may also warrant attention following periods of heavy rainfall or storms. Standing water, slow exterior drainage, or changes in drainage patterns can indicate conditions requiring further investigation.

Indoor drains can provide warning signs as well. Slow-moving sinks, showers, or tubs may indicate developing restrictions within drain lines. Recurring drainage problems can become more noticeable as additional material collects within the plumbing system.

The location and condition of water shut-off valves can also be reviewed as part of seasonal plumbing preparation. Main and individual fixture shut-off valves can become important when a leak or damaged plumbing component requires the water supply to be stopped.

Jordan said seasonal preparation does not necessarily involve major changes to a plumbing system.

“Fall plumbing preparation is mostly about knowing the condition of the system,” said Jordan.“A small leak, slow drain, or damaged outdoor faucet can provide information before a larger problem develops.”

Older properties may require additional attention because plumbing materials and components can deteriorate over time. Corrosion, mineral buildup, aging connections, and worn fixtures can contribute to leaks, reduced water flow, and other plumbing concerns.

Seasonal preparation can include inspecting visible plumbing, monitoring water usage, checking outdoor fixtures, observing water heater performance, and identifying exposed piping before colder temperatures arrive.

For South Louisiana properties, fall plumbing preparation can serve as a transition between the heat and storms of warmer months and the occasional freezing conditions associated with winter. Identifying changes during this period can provide additional time to address developing plumbing concerns before seasonal conditions change further.

SMJ Plumbing is based in Slidell, Louisiana, and provides plumbing services for residential and commercial properties in the surrounding area.

### About SMJ Plumbing

SMJ Plumbing is a Slidell, Louisiana-based plumbing company founded by Stephen Jordan. The company provides plumbing services involving repairs, maintenance, water heaters, drain systems, piping, leak detection, and new construction.

Delilah Jordan

SMJ Services

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SMJ Plumbing Highlights Fall Plumbing Preparation as Seasonal Temperatures Change News Provided By SMJ Plumbing October 20, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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