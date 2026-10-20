Fresno Unified Tracked 300,000+ Work-Based Learning Experiences In One Year With Titanwbl

Fresno Unified tracked more than 300,000 work-based learning experiences in the 2025-26 school year on TitanWBL.

According to district data, Fresno Unified has logged 1 million+ work-based learning experiences on TitanWBL since 2022 across 80+ CTE programs.

- Kristen Boroski, Career Readiness Director, Fresno UnifiedFRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fresno Unified School District tracked more than 300,000 work-based learning experiences in the 2025-26 school year using TitanWBL, a work-based learning management system for school districts and CTE programs, according to district data. The milestone brings the district's total to more than 1 million experiences recorded since it adopted the platform in 2022.Work-based learning covers the career-connected experiences students have beyond the classroom, from guest speakers and industry tours to job shadows, internships and pre-apprenticeships. Many districts run these programs at scale but still track them in spreadsheets, forms and email. That makes basic questions hard to answer: how many students took part, which schools and programs lead, and which employers are active.Before TitanWBL, Fresno Unified collected work-based learning data through Microsoft Forms and, according to district records, logged 92,326 experiences in 2021-22. The district deployed TitanWBL across 70+ programs in under two weeks in 2022, and in its first year on the platform, it reported 200,658 experiences, more than double the year before. Today, 80+ CTE programs run on TitanWBL, and the district manages relationships with more than 3,000 industry partners through it.The growth reached younger students too. Every Fresno Unified elementary and middle school now reports work-based learning activity, and one middle school reported more than 7,000 student experiences in a single year.California recently added work-based learning measures to the College/Career Indicator on the California School Dashboard. Fresno Unified did not have to start collecting anything new."Titan has enabled us to keep up with changing state and grant reporting requirements without having to scramble to collect something new," said Amber Neulinger, Data Specialist at Fresno Unified School District. "Like with the newest CCI dashboard update including WBL as an indicator of being career-ready, we already have all of the data they want ready to go because we've been using Titan to collect it this whole time."The data also reaches individual students. "The value add for Fresno Unified is that we can also see the data student by student so we are better able to deploy specific resources and supports," said Kristen Boroski, Career Readiness Director at Fresno Unified School District."Fresno Unified shows what happens when a district stops chasing work-based learning data and starts using it," said Alejandro Arcos, Co-Founder of TitanWBL. "The work was always happening. Now the district can see it school by school and program by program, and report it with confidence."Key facts (source: Fresno Unified School District data)- 300,000+ work-based learning experiences tracked in the 2025-26 school year- 1,000,000+ experiences tracked since 2022- 80+ CTE programs on the platform, up from 70+ at launch- 3,000+ industry partners- First year on TitanWBL: 92,326 to 200,658 experiencesAbout TitanWBLTitanWBL is a work-based learning management system for school districts, county offices of education and Regional Occupational Programs. Built by educators who ran work-based learning programs, it gives teams one place to track student experiences, manage industry partners and report outcomes. TitanWBL supports FERPA-aligned data practices, syncs rosters through Clever, and most organizations go live in under two weeks. Learn more at titanwbl. School districts, county offices of education and Regional Occupational Programs can request a demo at titanwbl/schedule.

Alejandro Arcos

TitanWBL

+1 305-985-8112

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Fresno Unified Tracked 300,000+ Work-Based Learning Experiences in One Year With TitanWBL News Provided By Arcos Technology Services Corp October 20, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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