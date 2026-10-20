New Book Soli Deo Gloria Provides Bold Answers To Christianity's Oldest Theological Mysteries

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christian author Neo challenges centuries of theological debate with the release of“Soli Deo Gloria,” a groundbreaking exploration of free will, evil, and God's sovereignty. The author tackles two of Christianity's most enduring questions – the existence of free will and the origin of evil – delivering compelling, Biblically rooted answers that promise to reshape the understanding of readers worldwide.Throughout the book's 124 pages, Neo presents an unflinching critique of the concept of free will, asserting that it is not only unaligned with Christian doctrine but also irrational. Through a rigorous theological and philosophical investigation, Neo demonstrates God's control over all creation, including evil. The book boldly declares that these so-called "mysteries" have been solved, empowering readers to emerge with clarity and newfound truth.A passionate Christian author, Neo describes the inspiration behind the book as a deep desire to see God glorified and His sovereignty properly understood.“For too long, corrupt institutions have obscured the truth about Christianity and God's plan,” he explains.“This book was written to highlight His omnipotence and to end countless years of misunderstanding regarding free will and the problem of evil.”Theology enthusiasts, philosophers, and believers alike will find the book both illuminating and challenging. Neo's accessible writing bridges complex metaphysical arguments with a devotion to Biblical faithfulness, making“Soli Deo Gloria” a must-read for anyone seeking deeper understanding.“Soli Deo Gloria” (ISBN: 9781969572562 / 9781966799726) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $12.99, the hardcover retails for $23.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:"I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil. I the Lord do all these things." - Isaiah 45:7There exist two diseases that have afflicted Christians across the generations, these being the twin mysteries of Evil and Free Will. How with an all-powerful, all-knowing and all-good God can evil have crept upon Creation? And how with such a God, who knew the nature and fate of all things before He made them, does man have the free will to deviate from His perfect intention and design?By every metric of reason, free will should not exist; evil cannot have formed unless God willed it. But the Church says, "Our will is free," and "God did not will evil."These mysteries, these plagues fashioned to set religion against rationality, have crippled a religion that stands powerless against them, who resolves them through contradiction and pleas to the incomprehensible designs of God. But who with understanding surrenders to these explanations? Who would believe in a God whose faithful worshippers cannot articulate what is to all others the most obvious of truths? Hence has the Christian faith declined over these past years.But would you believe that this truth the Church denies is the same truth their God affirms? What were once mysteries, I resolve for you: God is all-powerful, all-knowing, and all-good. There is no free will. He did create evil, though He is not evil. This is the plain, honest truth as both revealed in the scriptures and divined through simple logic. This is Christian Fatalism, born of the knowledge that the God of all things is the God of Good and Evil alike. So, let us who love God not deny Him, but worship Him in all things. Delve with me through these mysteries and let us bring glory again to God."For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things: to whom be glory forever. Amen." - Romans 11:36About the Author:Neo is a Christian author from Renton, WA who loves God and desires to see Him glorified in all things.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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New Book "Soli Deo Gloria" Provides Bold Answers to Christianity's Oldest Theological Mysteries News Provided By MindStir Media LLC October 20, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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