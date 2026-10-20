United Direct Solutions Names Karen Holliday Chief Operating Officer

image captions for karens headshot Karen Holliday, Chief Operating Officer of United Direct Solutions.

United Direct Solutions leadership team, from left: Chase Kirkwood, Connie Burns, Casey Hendrick, and Karen Holliday.

Print and mail industry leader and U.S. Army veteran brings more than 30 years of experience to United Direct Solutions.

- Casey Hendrick, CEO of United Direct SolutionsLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a veteran-owned provider of direct mail, print, fulfillment, and digital marketing services, has named Karen Holliday Chief Operating Officer, effective August 31, 2026. Based primarily in the company's Cincinnati, Ohio, office, Holliday will help lead operations as UDS continues to strengthen service delivery and support organizational growth.Holliday brings more than 30 years of experience in the print and mail industry, with a background in operational strategy, program management, and team leadership.Throughout her career, Holliday has built and empowered multidisciplinary teams, developed operational programs, and managed complex print and mail operations. At UDS, her experience aligning teams around shared priorities and translating strategy into results will support the company's people, processes, and service to clients.“Karen brings extensive print and mail industry experience, along with a strong track record of developing and empowering teams,” said Casey Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of United Direct Solutions.“Her leadership will be important as we continue strengthening our operations and growing our business. We are excited to welcome her to UDS.”Holliday is also a veteran of the United States Army. As a veteran-owned business, UDS recognizes the leadership, discipline, dedication, and commitment to service that veterans bring to the workplace. Her military service creates a meaningful connection to the company's identity and values.About United Direct SolutionsUnited Direct Solutions is a veteran-owned company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with operations in Cincinnati, Ohio. UDS provides direct mail, commercial print, fulfillment, and digital marketing services, helping organizations coordinate communications across print and digital channels. The company serves clients across a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, higher education, nonprofits, and other sectors.For more information, visit udsolutions.Media Contact:Ava MedleyUnited Direct Solutions...(502) 485-1400

Ava Medley

United Direct Solutions

502-485-1400

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United Direct Solutions Names Karen Holliday Chief Operating Officer News Provided By United Direct Solutions October 20, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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