MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trio Gold Corp. (the“Company”) is announcing that effective October 16, 2026, Grant Duthie has resigned as director. The Company thanks him for his valuable contributions, and further wishes him every success in his future endeavours.The Company is pleased to announce that effective October 16, 2026, Brian Morales has been appointed to serve as director to fill in the vacancy created by Mr. Duthie's resignation.About the CompanyTrio Gold Corp. is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial applications.Additional InformationFor additional information on the Company:Please contact:

Binyomin Posen - Director, CEO

Trio Gold Corp.

+1 647-982-2494

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TRIO GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS News Provided By Garfinkle Biderman LLP October 20, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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