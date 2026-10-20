AMD Direct To Exhibit Summerset And Trueflame At Hardscape North America 2026

TrueFlame partner Josh Draper of Stoney Ridge Farmer will meet attendees at Booth #25055 on Oct. 21

- Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager at AMD DirectHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMD Direct, the family-owned outdoor kitchen company based in Huntington Beach, California, will exhibit at Hardscape North America (HNA) 2026, held Oct. 21-23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, as part of Equip Exposition. At Booth #25055, dealers, distributors, designers, builders and installers can see grills and outdoor-kitchen products from Summerset and TrueFlame and meet the AMD Direct sales team.TrueFlame brand partner Josh Draper will meet attendees at the booth on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and return the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22, to film a walkthrough of the TrueFlame products on display. Draper is the farmer and content creator behind the Stoney Ridge Farmer YouTube channel, which documents daily work on his farm in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and has more than 1.2 million followers on YouTube and Facebook.Under a multiyear partnership with TrueFlame that began in March, Draper is building a TrueFlame outdoor kitchen on his farm in Stoneville, North Carolina, and documenting the project from planning and layout through installation. The kitchen includes a TrueFlame 40-inch grill, a 30-inch griddle, a double side burner, a power burner, a farmhouse sink and two 24-inch refrigeration units.Attendees are invited to stop by the booth during the meet and greet.“Josh shows his projects step by step, from planning to the first cook,” said Kendall Bresser, marketing manager at AMD Direct.“That practical approach fits how we want people to see TrueFlame, and HNA is a natural place for him to walk the lineup with the professionals who install it.”“On a working farm, the outdoor kitchen has to fit how we actually live and cook,” said Draper.“I wanted to build it step by step and show people the real decisions along the way. HNA is a chance to walk the TrueFlame lineup in person and show folks what I look for.”Videos from Draper's TrueFlame series are available on the Stoney Ridge Farmer YouTube channel, youtube/@StoneyRidgeFarmer.About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, and storage solutions for outdoor kitchens. Its brands include Summerset Grills, TrueFlame, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit .

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AMD Direct to Exhibit Summerset and TrueFlame at Hardscape North America 2026 News Provided By Get Ink DIY October 20, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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