Mastercard Unveils Stablecoin Security Tool

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Credit card giant Mastercard (NYSE: $MS) has unveiled a new security tool that enables financial institutions to assess the risks of stablecoin payments before funds move onchain.

The "Stablecoin Security" feature is a risk intelligence service aimed at heling to secure the stablecoin payment ecosystem, said Mastercard.

The credit card company unveiled the new security tool at the "Money20/20 USA" conference.

The new tool checks where money came from and looks for possible links to fraud, scams, sanctions violations, and other financial crime risks throughout the stablecoin payment lifecycle.

The Stablecoin Security system then assigns a risk score to the stablecoin payment. Mastercard said that banks can use the tool with their existing fraud and compliance systems.

Mastercard cited a study that looked at 593 million stablecoin transfers in 2025. Nearly 60% of those transfers involved complex, multi-step transactions rather than one-to-one payments.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to an underlying asset, most often the U.S. dollar.

Mastercard is increasingly pushing into the stablecoin space as it seeks to keep its global payments network updated.

In August of this year, Mastercard acquired stablecoin infrastructure provider BVNK for $1.8 billion U.S.

Earlier in October, the company launched its "Global Money Platform" that combines fiat currency and stablecoin accounts.

Mastercard said that the new Stablecoin Security tool will launch first in North America, with commercial availability expected worldwide by mid-2027.

MA stock has gained 9% in the last 12 months to trade at $616.40 U.S. per share.