Basotho Mineworkers Are Set To Receive Their Long Overdue Unclaimed Benefits Following A Two-Week Campaign Conducted By Lesotho Government And Relevant Institutions

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will conduct a two-week outreach campaign to help former and current mineworkers access their social security benefits and ensure that their families understand their rights and entitlements.

Speaking at a press conference in Maseru, The Minister of Labour and Employment, Honourable Tseliso Mokhosi said the campaign would bring together relevant institutions to help mineworkers claim benefits they were entitled to but had not yet received.

Mr. Mokhosi said the ministry had for a long time received complaints from Basotho who had worked in the mines but had not received their benefits.

He said the ministry had invited relevant institutions, including Mineworkers Provident Fund,1970, Rand Mutual Assurance and Ts'iamiso Trust, to help ensure that benefits reached their rightful owners.

The Minister warned that some individuals were taking advantage of mineworkers by pretending to help them claim their money and then stealing their benefits.

He explained that these individuals often obtained the names of former mineworkers and approached them, promising to help them access their money in exchange for payment.

Mr. Mokhosi stressed that the institutions invited to participate in the campaign were not involved in these fraudulent activities.

He urged mineworkers to be cautious and seek assistance through the appropriate channels to protect themselves from being cheated.

The campaign will also assist Basotho who do not have bank accounts to open them so that they can receive their benefits. Those seeking to open bank accounts have been advised to bring the required identification documents.

According to Mr. Mokhosi, the campaign will run from October 19 to 30, with two teams operating in the northern and southern parts of the country.

The outreach programme will take place at the following venues:

. Mohale's Hoek: Ntlafatso Skills Training Centre, October 19–20.

. Leribe: Mount Royal, October 19–21.

. Mafeteng: Golden Hotel, October 21–30.

. Berea: Thakaneng, October 22–23.

. Maseru: TEBA, October 26–30.

Speaking on behalf of participating organizations, Ms. Mamokhants'o Nkune of the Lesotho Women in Mining Association and Justice for Miners said the organizations had worked with the ministry in preparing for the campaign.

Ms. Nkune said the organizations were ready to work with the ministry and guide mineworkers through the process of claiming their money.

She echoed the minister's warning that no Mosotho should be required to pay someone to access benefits that rightfully belonged to them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.