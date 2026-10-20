ESFI Shares Home Heating Safety Advice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Common home heating devices like space heaters cause hundreds of deaths each year.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures drop across the country, home heating implements like space heaters and electric blankets are a primary home safety concern. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) engages the public each year about common causes of heating fires and injuries by spreading free, easy to understand safety resources.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home heating equipment causes 37,365 annual fires, resulting in 1,260 injuries, 417 deaths, and $1.2 billion in damage each year. Among these deaths and injuries, about three quarters were attributed to space heaters alone. Space heaters and electric blankets are safe with normal use, but there are several considerations you should keep in mind when purchasing and staying warm with these devices.

Before you use your space heater or electric blanket for the first time this season, take a moment to inspect them. If a device or its cord has any damage (dark, charred, or frayed spots or cords that are cracked or frayed), it's time to replace it. If you are shopping for a home heating device, look for one that has been certified by a Nationally Recognized Testing Lab, like UL, CSA, or Intertek (ETL). Look for these certification marks on the packaging or in the product description. This means the device has undergone independent safety testing to verify that it operates as intended under normal use.

When using your home heating devices, never plug a space heater or electric blanket into an extension cord, and don't run your device's cord under rugs or furniture. Don't leave space heaters or electric blankets turned on overnight or otherwise unattended. The most likely time for a fatal heating equipment fire to occur is while you are sleeping, and seconds matter when responding to a fire. The colder months are also a good time to start making a habit of checking that your home's smoke detector system is running as intended. Smoke alarm batteries should be replaced yearly, and devices should be completely replaced every ten years. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly.

Cooking is another leading cause of home fires. When in the kitchen, keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop, and always check that burners and ovens are off when you're done cooking. Don't leave your kitchen when using your stovetop and never use your oven or stovetop to heat your home.

You can learn more about staying safe this winter with free to share resources from ESFI in both English and Spanish, including:



Space Heater Safety video

Electric Blanket Safety video

Cooking Safety video

Your Guide to Buying Electronics infographic

Cobijas Eléctricas infografía Evitar Incendio en la Cocina video

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI's work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

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