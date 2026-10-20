Ali Kain Receives Letter Of Recognition From Eternal Light USA For Community Support And Service To Families In Need

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Logistics industry leader and Lebanon-born immigrant honored for contributions that help provide essential resources to local communities

DETROIT, Mich., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ali Kain today announces that he has received a Letter of Recognition and Appreciation from Eternal Light USA, honoring his support and contributions to the organization and its mission of serving individuals and families in need.

The letter, signed by the Eternal Light President on behalf of the organization's team, acknowledges Ali Kain's generosity and his willingness to help sustain efforts that provide essential resources, respond to community needs, and create a welcoming environment for those the organization serves. Eternal Light USA states that the contributions of supporters such as Ali Kain make this work possible and reflect the compassion and sense of responsibility at the heart of its mission.

Recognition of Community Support

Community support is central to the work of Eternal Light USA. The organization credits Ali Kain's involvement as a demonstration of his commitment to helping others and making a meaningful difference in the lives of families throughout the community. The letter closes with sincere thanks to Ali Kain for the role he plays in helping Eternal Light USA continue its mission of service with dignity and care.

A Journey From Ghazieh to Michigan

Ali Kain's story begins in Ghazieh, Lebanon, where he graduates high school in 1982, a year defined by war and scarcity. Against long odds, he secures a U.S. student visa, a privilege granted to only about 3% of applicants at the time, and arrives at Louisiana Tech University. There he earns a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with honors in 1985. He then completes a Master of Science in Management Information Systems at the University of Miami in 1987, funded through assistantships and tutoring.

Ali Kain begins his career in software engineering before settling in Michigan, where he moves into fuel retail and later into the freight industry. Today, he brings more than 35 years of professional experience to his work, including ocean-freight contracting with major international steamship lines, domestic land-transport coordination, financial and billing management, quality control, and high-stakes client-vendor negotiations.

Ali Kain views logistics as more than the movement of cargo. It is about moving people, trust, and value forward. That outlook shapes how he gives back. Outside of business, he volunteers in local communities, travels internationally, attends live sports, reads business history, and spends time with family and long-time friends.

Strengthening Service to Families

The recognition highlights the role that individual supporters play in sustaining community-based service. By contributing time, resources, and encouragement, Ali Kain helps Eternal Light USA continue to respond to the needs of individuals and families and to maintain a welcoming space for those who seek assistance.

Ali Kain's example shows how personal experience and professional achievement can translate into meaningful community involvement. He expresses his appreciation for the recognition and for the opportunity to partner with an organization that serves its neighbors with dignity and care.

Readers who want to learn more about Ali Kain's background and perspective on logistics can visit his website using the contact details below.

About Ali Kain

Ali Kain is a logistics professional with more than 35 years of experience across software engineering, fuel retail, and freight. Born and educated in Lebanon before earning degrees in computer science and management information systems in the United States, he specializes in ocean-freight contracting, domestic land-transport coordination, and client-vendor negotiations. His mission is to demystify global trade for small and mid-sized businesses, uphold integrity in logistics, and mentor the next generation of supply-chain leaders.

Media Contact

Ali Kain



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