Alpharus Health Connects Illinois Residents To Virtual Treatment For Substance Use, Mental Health And Gambling Disorders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois residents seeking treatment for substance use disorders, mental health conditions or gambling disorders can access

Available to residents throughout Illinois, virtual treatment lets people participate in behavioral healthcare services remotely through secure online platforms. The program is designed to increase access to care by allowing participants to receive treatment from home or another private location while maintaining work, school and family responsibilities.

"As behavioral health needs continue to grow, it's important that people have options for accessing care that fit their lives," said Jim Scarpace, Community Division President of Alpharus Health. "Virtual treatment helps connect individuals to evidence-based care when transportation, distance, scheduling conflicts or other barriers might otherwise make it difficult to seek help."

Alpharus Health's virtual treatment services are provided by licensed behavioral health professionals and may include individual counseling, group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, family support and recovery-focused services tailored to each person's needs.

Virtual treatment can be particularly beneficial for individuals living far from a treatment center, those with limited transportation options, people balancing professional or family obligations, and people who prefer receiving care in a familiar environment.

"Mental health, substance use and gambling disorders affect people in every community across Illinois," Scarpace said. "Virtual care helps ensure that support remains within reach, regardless of where someone lives."

Treatment begins with an assessment to determine an individual's needs and identify the most appropriate level of care. Individuals can then work with care teams to develop personalized treatment plans that support long-term recovery and wellness.

To learn more about virtual treatment options or speak with a care advocate, visit AlpharusHealth.org

About Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...