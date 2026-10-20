ENSER Highlights Temple Mechanical Engineering Student Farhad Moheby Through Arnone Foundation Scholarship

ENSER President Marco Arnone and Debbi Arnone with 2026 Arnone Foundation Scholarship recipient Farhad Moheby.

ENSER President Marco Arnone connects with members of the Temple University College of Engineering community at the Fall Scholarship Celebration.

2026 Arnone Foundation Scholarship recipient Farhad Moheby, left, with Temple Engineering students and Marco and Debbi Arnone.

Farhad Moheby's path to a Mechanical Engineering degree reflects the perseverance and purpose behind ENSER's continued support of Temple University students.

- Marco Arnone, President of ENSER CorporationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ENSER Corporation continues its commitment to the next generation of engineers through the Arnone Foundation Scholarship at Temple University College of Engineering, this year recognizing Mechanical Engineering student Farhad Moheby and his remarkable path toward earning his degree.After coming to the United States in 2022, Farhad is now preparing to graduate from Temple University in December 2026 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, completing his undergraduate education in less than four years.He describes the past four years as a journey of hard work, resilience, and challenges, but chooses to focus on the purpose that kept him moving forward and the people who supported him along the way. For Farhad, engineering is more than designing machines. He sees it as an opportunity to create meaningful change and make people's lives easier through technology.As graduation approaches, he is also looking ahead to the next chapter of his engineering career. He hopes to eventually provide others with the same kind of support that helped him reach this point.“Receiving support through ENSER has made this journey even more meaningful. Knowing that others believe in my potential pushes me to keep going and reminds me how much generosity can shape someone's future,” said Farhad.His experience reflects a tradition that began with the first Arnone Foundation Scholarship recipient in 2023. Established in memory of former ENSER President Robert Arnone, the scholarship supports Mechanical Engineering students at Temple University College of Engineering who demonstrate financial need, with preference given to students who have experienced bereavement, illness, or other hardships during their studies.Previous recipients include José Ortiz Ayllon, the inaugural recipient in 2023; Mario Cortez-Pacheco in 2024; and Clarence Remy in 2025. Each student brings a different story, perspective, and vision for where a Mechanical Engineering education could take them.The scholarship also carries forward a multigenerational connection between the Arnone family, Temple University, and Mechanical Engineering. Mario Arnone earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Temple in 1961, followed by his sons Robert in 1984 and Marco in 1988, and grandson Nicholas in 2021. That history has made supporting Temple engineering students a personal commitment for the Arnone family as well as ENSER.“What makes this scholarship meaningful is getting to know the students behind it and seeing where their determination can take them,” said Marco Arnone, President of ENSER Corporation.“My family is proud to continue Robert's legacy by supporting students like Farhad and the next generation of engineers.”For ENSER, the scholarship also strengthens the connection between engineering education and the industry these students are preparing to enter. As Farhad approaches graduation, he joins a growing group of recipients preparing to take what they have learned at Temple into their engineering careers.Temple University's College of Engineering brings scholarship recipients, donors, faculty, and alumni together through its annual Fall Scholarship Celebration, providing students an opportunity to meet the individuals and organizations supporting their education while recognizing their achievements.Founded in 1947, ENSER Corporation provides engineering, manufacturing, and technical staffing solutions to manufacturers and industrial organizations across North America. With operations in New Jersey and North Carolina, ENSER supports customers through mechanical design, tooling and fixture development, industrial equipment, turnkey manufacturing, and technical expertise.

Marco Arnone

ENSER Corporation

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ENSER Highlights Temple Mechanical Engineering Student Farhad Moheby Through Arnone Foundation Scholarship News Provided By ENSER Corporation October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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