WMF Returns To Silicon Valley: AI For Future Comes Back To San Francisco On November 5

AI For Future - San Francisco november 5 - Mind The Bridge

WMF - We Make Future returns to Silicon Valley with AI For Future, bringing together AI leaders, investors and 12 startups from the U.S., Italy and Europe.

BOLOGNA, ITALY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WMF – We Make Future returns to Silicon Valley for the second edition of AI For Future, taking place on November 5, 2026, at Mind The Bridge in San Francisco, California. The event will bring together Artificial Intelligence experts, investors, venture capitalists, startups, companies and institutional representatives, further strengthening connections across the U.S., European and Italian innovation ecosystems.AI For Future is part of the WMF International Roadshow, the initiative through which WMF has been developing international projects since 2021 to connect markets, expertise and innovation ecosystems, fostering collaboration among startups, companies, investors and institutions.Following the first edition of AI For Future, WMF is further consolidating its presence in Silicon Valley and continuing its work as a connector between the U.S., Italian and European technology ecosystems. The event will once again bring these communities together in San Francisco to discuss the transformations driven by Artificial Intelligence and the opportunities for collaboration, investment and growth emerging from them.The event is organized by WMF and Search On Media Group with the support of ITA – Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). 2026 partners also include San Marino Innovation, Durana Tech Park, POLIMI School of Management and the Digital Innovation Observatories of Politecnico di Milano.“Returning to Silicon Valley with AI For Future means continuing a long-term effort that has always been central to WMF: connecting ecosystems, expertise and markets, and turning international dialogue into tangible opportunities for collaboration, investment and growth,” said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF.“This is exactly why we launched the International Roadshow: to build bridges among startups, companies, investors, researchers and institutions, and to foster a genuine form of innovation diplomacy. At a time when Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries, markets and society, strengthening the connection between the United States, Italy and Europe means creating the conditions for technologies, talent and projects to meet and generate new value and meaningful impact.”Artificial Intelligence, Investment and Innovation: First Speakers and Guests AnnouncedThe November 5 program will be entirely dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and its applications, featuring talks by AI experts, discussions on emerging technology trends and panels focused on investment and venture capital, with particular attention to the dynamics and opportunities shaping the U.S. and European markets.Among the first speakers and guests announced for the second edition are Leonardo Nasi, Vice Consul – Economic Attaché at the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco; Giosafat Riganò, Trade Commissioner to the U.S. at ITA – Italian Trade Agency; Alberto Acito, Managing Director at INNOVIT; Alicia Hanf, Head of Institutional Ecosystem Partnerships, LG NOVA – LG Electronics; Tejas Chopra, CEO and Co-founder of Headroom Labs; Angelo Del Priore, Founding Partner at HP Tech Ventures; Jeffrey Abbott, Co-Founder and Partner Emeritus of Blitzscaling Ventures; Paolo Dello Vicario, Co-Founder, CIO & Head of Data Monetization of Datrix Group; Alessandro Piva, Director of the European Digital Tech Watch (EDTW) at Politecnico di Milano; Chloe Jones, Business Development Expert at Durana Tech Park; and Jazz Samra, North American Commercialization and Business Development at Nium.The AI 4 Future Startup Competition jury will include Alicia Hanf; Nicolas Rossini, Head of Innovation at San Marino Innovation; Tejas Chopra; Jerry Kaplan, Entrepreneur and Expert in Artificial Intelligence; Angelo Del Priore; Jeffrey Abbott; and Joya Scarlata, Marketing Director at InterraIT. The program is still expanding, with additional speakers, investors and guests to be announced in the coming days.AI 4 Future Startup Competition: 12 Projects from the U.S., Italy and EuropeThe AI 4 Future Startup Competition will be another major focus of the day, bringing 12 selected projects from the United States, Italy and Europe to San Francisco.The startups will present their solutions to investors, venture capitalists and international innovation stakeholders, showcasing AI-powered applications operating within some of the 14 strategic sectors at the core of the WMF ecosystem, including IndustryTech & Robotics, Health & Life Sciences, CleanTech & Energy, as well as other industries undergoing significant technology- and AI-driven transformation.The Startup Competition will serve as another point of connection across the ecosystems involved, giving selected projects the opportunity to engage directly with the Silicon Valley market and with stakeholders from both the European and U.S. innovation communities. The call also provides access to a broader international path of opportunities within the WMF ecosystem, which may give selected startups and innovative SMEs the chance to take part in further visibility initiatives, pitch sessions, B2B meetings and networking opportunities with investors, corporations and international stakeholders, including AI Festival 2027 in Milan, WMF – We Make Future 2027 at BolognaFiere and Saudi Makes Future 2027 in Riyadh.With the second edition of AI For Future, WMF further consolidates its presence in Silicon Valley and continues its international journey to connect innovation, capital, companies, startups and institutions across the United States, Italy and Europe. Attendance is free with registration available through Luma.WMF – We Make Future is conceived, organized and produced by Search On Media Group.The 2026 edition was held under the patronage of the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna. It was supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), ITA – Italian Trade Agency and the Emilia-Romagna Region, in partnership with Visit Emilia-Romagna, and in collaboration with BolognaFiere, CINECA and ESA – European Space Agency. Main Sponsors of the 2026 edition were Philip Morris and Dell Technologies and Intel.

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WMF Returns to Silicon Valley: AI For Future Comes Back to San Francisco on November 5 News Provided By Search On Media Group October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Technology



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