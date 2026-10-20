Franchise Expo West Returns To Arizona November 1314

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two-day event in Glendale connects aspiring entrepreneurs with franchise brands, industry experts and educational resources

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Expo West returns to Arizona November 13–14, 2026, bringing franchise brands, industry experts and prospective business owners together at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center. The two-day event offers aspiring entrepreneurs, career changers and investors the opportunity to explore franchise ownership across a wide range of industries, meet directly with franchisors and learn what it takes to own and operate a franchise business.As the greater Phoenix metropolitan area continues to grow, Franchise Expo West provides a timely opportunity for individuals considering business ownership to explore established franchise concepts and discover businesses that may be well suited to the region's expanding communities.“Arizona continues to be an exciting market for business growth, and franchising offers a way for individuals to participate in that growth through established business models,” said Martin Joksimovic, President of Franchise Expo.“Franchise Expo West brings together the people, information and resources prospective owners need to explore their options, ask meaningful questions and take the next step toward business ownership.”Greater Phoenix: A Growing Market for Business OwnershipThe greater Phoenix metropolitan area continues to experience significant population and economic growth. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metropolitan area surpassed 5.2 million residents in 2025, adding approximately 59,000 residents in one year.As communities throughout the Valley expand, opportunities emerge for businesses serving the needs of growing residential and commercial markets. From home services and education to health and wellness, food and beverage, and senior care, franchise businesses represent a variety of industries that serve local communities.For individuals, considering entrepreneurship, franchising provides an alternative to starting a business independently, offering established brands, structured operating systems, training and ongoing support.Franchise Expo West provides a setting to explore these business models and learn how franchise ownership may align with personal financial goals, professional experience and lifestyle preferences.Explore Franchise Opportunities Beyond the FamiliarFranchising extends well beyond the restaurant concepts many people associate with the industry. At Franchise Expo West, attendees can discover businesses across multiple sectors and investment levels, including concepts they may not have previously considered.By meeting face-to-face with franchise representatives, prospective owners can ask questions about initial investments, available territories, training programs, franchisee support and the day-to-day responsibilities of operating a business.The event is designed for individuals at every stage of the decision-making process, whether they are beginning to explore business ownership, comparing franchise systems or preparing to make an investment.Education and Expert Guidance Under One RoofIn addition to meeting franchise brands, attendees can participate in educational seminars covering important aspects of franchise ownership, including franchise fundamentals, financing, evaluating opportunities and understanding the franchise agreement.These sessions provide prospective owners with information to help them assess different business models, understand the responsibilities of franchise ownership and make informed decisions about their future.“Choosing a franchise is a significant decision, and there is no substitute for speaking directly with the people behind the brands,” added Martin Joksimovic.“Our goal is to give attendees the opportunity to compare concepts, learn from industry professionals and walk away with a better understanding of what business ownership could look like for them.”Event DetailsEvent: Franchise Expo WestDates: Friday, November 13 – Saturday, November 14, 2026Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. dailyLocation: Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305For more information and to register, visit FranchiseExpoWestAbout Franchise ExpoFounded in 1991 by MFV Expositions the Franchise Expo portfolio, provides opportunities for individuals to explore franchise ownership, gain valuable industry knowledge and meet directly with franchisors. Its events serve entrepreneurs and franchise brands throughout the United States and internationally.About ComexposiumComexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers, bringing together business communities, professionals and consumers through more than 400 events across eight industry sectors and 25 countries. The group connects approximately 48,000 exhibitors and 4 million visitors annually, creating opportunities for businesses and individuals to discover new markets, build relationships and pursue growth.

Linda Thompson

MFV Expositions

+1 201-881-1646

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Franchise Expo West Returns to Arizona November 13–14 News Provided By MFV Expositions October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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