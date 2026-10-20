Coram Launches Video Alarms, Extending After-Hours Protection To Cameras Customers Already Own

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The company's third product launch of 2026 brings its physical security platform to five connected product lines.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coram AI, the AI physical security platform, today launched Coram Video Alarms, a verified alarm response product that turns compatible cameras into human-verified alarms. It is the company's third product launch of 2026 and its fifth product line, joining Video Security, Access Control, Emergency Management and Guest Management on one platform.Security teams at multi-site organizations usually run video in one system, door access in another, visitor records in a third and emergency procedures in a fourth. Understanding a single incident means moving between those systems and assembling the sequence by hand. The gap widens after hours. Cameras keep recording at sites nobody staffs overnight, but a recording doesn't call anyone, and posting a guard at every location costs more than most security budgets allow.With Video Alarms, customers choose which compatible cameras to arm and on what schedule. When Coram's AI agent detects a person or vehicle trespassing on an armed camera, a trained reviewer at Coram's dispatch partner verifies the video before anyone is contacted, then calls the customer's primary contact, and the secondary contact if the primary doesn't answer. Automatic Dispatch is an optional setting; when a customer turns it on, a verified alarm also opens a 911 dispatch through that partner. Because the service runs on compatible cameras already connected to Coram Video Security, organizations can extend after-hours coverage without adding guard posts or installing separate alarm panels and sensors. Customers don't need to buy Coram cameras to use it."Video Alarms adds the piece most of our customers were still buying from someone else," said Ashesh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Coram AI. "Our AI agent flags the activity, a person at our dispatch partner verifies the clip, and the alarm lands on the same platform as the video, the doors, the emergency management, and the visitor records. The team can see what happened and who was there without logging into five systems."The launch follows Coram's $35 million Series B in June, which was co-led by Ansa Capital and Battery Ventures and brought total funding to $66 million. Emergency Management and Guest Management both launched earlier in 2026.Coram Video Alarms is available today in the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Every alarmed camera also needs a Video Security license. Learn more at coram/video-alarms.About Coram AICoram AI is an AI physical security platform that helps organizations investigate incidents faster, improve operational visibility, and coordinate response across Video Security, Access Control, Emergency Management, Guest Management and Video Alarms. The company makes its own cameras, AI NVRs, door readers and panic buttons, and it also works with the cameras and other infrastructure customers already own, so they can modernize physical security operations without rip-and-replace projects. More than 1,500 organizations across North America use Coram, including school districts, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, government agencies, places of worship, hospitality groups, retailers and Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at .

Stu Waters

Coram AI

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Coram Launches Video Alarms, Extending After-Hours Protection to Cameras Customers Already Own News Provided By coram ai October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology



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