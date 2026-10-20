Autopacific Launches New White Paper Series With The Hybrid Resurgence

AutoPacific forecasts hybrids will account for approximately 30% of U.S. light-vehicle sales by 2030, while battery-electric vehicles reach approximately 9%

AutoPacific's inaugural report, The Hybrid Resurgence, examines the structural rise of hybrids as the U.S. powertrain transition takes multiple paths

- Paul Waatti, AutoPacific director of industry analysisLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noted automotive market research and consulting firm AutoPacific, widely recognized for its industry analysis, sales forecasting, market research, and future vehicle planning tools, announces the launch of a new white paper series with The Hybrid Resurgence: A Structural Layer in the U.S. Powertrain Transition, an in-depth examination of the U.S. hybrid market and its future.“Hybrids were never supposed to matter this much,” writes AutoPacific Director of Industry Analysis and report author Paul Waatti. Once widely viewed as a temporary bridge between internal-combustion vehicles and EVs, hybrids are increasingly becoming a structural layer of the U.S. powertrain market. AutoPacific forecasts hybrids will account for approximately 30% of U.S. light-vehicle sales by 2030, while battery-electric vehicles reach approximately 9%, pointing toward increased electrification in multiple forms rather than a transition driven by a single powertrain.AutoPacific's new white paper series brings together the company's industry analysis, sales forecasting, market research, and future product intelligence to deliver clear, actionable insight on major shifts in the automotive industry.“AutoPacific has a wealth of data and insight that we share in many ways through our existing products and services,” says AutoPacific President and Chief Analyst Ed Kim.“Our objective with these white papers is to connect those insights in a clear and concise way and get them into the hands of people making important decisions for the future, whether that's an automaker or supplier, dealer, fleet or logistics operator, financial or investment firm, municipality, energy company, or others with a stake in the mobility landscape.”Hybrids Ask Less of the ConsumerAutoPacific's 2026 Future Vehicle Planner reveals that 42% of U.S. new-vehicle shoppers will consider a hybrid for their next vehicle, compared with 24% who will consider a fully electric vehicle.“Hybrids ask very little of the consumer, yet they reap the benefits of improved fuel economy, extended driving range, and reduced fuel spending,” says Waatti.“The strongest hybrids succeed when the consumer stops thinking of the hybrid as the alternative and instead sees it as the better version of the vehicle they already want.”Hybrids Offer Automakers a Different PathFor automakers, hybrids provide another path to improving fleet efficiency and responding to consumer demand without the same level of investment, infrastructure dependency, and market risk associated with a full shift to BEVs. But hybrid capability cannot be built overnight.“As hybrids spread across mainstream, high-volume segments, an automaker with little to no hybrid presence risks relinquishing market share,” says Waatti. AutoPacific forecasts U.S. hybrid sales will increase from approximately 3.5 million vehicles in 2026 to 5.6 million in 2031, making product planning, engineering resources, manufacturing capacity, and supplier readiness increasingly important competitive factors.U.S. Automakers Are Falling BehindThe hybrid boom is exposing a widening divide among automakers. Toyota North America and Hyundai Motor Group have established broad hybrid portfolios across some of the market's highest-volume segments, while Detroit remains heavily dependent on non-electrified trucks and SUVs for volume and profits. The report examines how that gap developed, why it may prove considerably harder to close than it was to create, and how product cycles and years of investment could influence automakers' ability to respond.The Opportunity Extends Across the MarketThe hybrid story reaches well beyond the companies building the vehicles and the consumers buying them. The Hybrid Resurgence examines conventional hybrids alongside plug-in hybrids and extended-range EVs, supplier and technology opportunities, lessons from China and Europe, and where continued hybrid growth could create value across the automotive ecosystem.For fleets, logistics operators, and municipalities, hybrids can offer a practical path to lower fuel and operating costs without the charging infrastructure, downtime, or operational changes that can accompany full electrification. Dealers face a changing product and demand mix, while energy companies and financial and investment firms have their own reasons to understand where vehicle demand, technology spending, and capital are moving. The shift creates costs and opportunities well beyond the assembly line.The Hybrid Resurgence: A Structural Layer in the U.S. Powertrain Transition is available from AutoPacific here.About AutoPacificAutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986 and now in its 40th year, also conducts extensive proprietary and syndicated research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide, including its highly recognized Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at .

Paul Waatti

AutoPacific

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AutoPacific Launches New White Paper Series with The Hybrid Resurgence News Provided By AutoPacific, Inc. October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment



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