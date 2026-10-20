Constella Intelligence Wins Most Innovative Identity Data Award In 2026 Top Infosec Innovators Program

Constella, global provider of Identity Risk Intelligence, has been named Most Innovative Identity Data in Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovators 2026.

- Andres Andreu, CEO of ConstellaSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Constella Intelligence, a global provider of Identity Risk Intelligence, today announced that ithas been named the winner in the Most Innovative Identity Data category of Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovators 2026 awards. The recognition is being announced during CyberDefenseCon 2026.Constella helps organizations understand risks associated with exposed identities and compromised credentials. Its platforms and APIs support enterprise security teams, investigators, and technology partners building identity intelligence into their products and workflows.“Security teams need to understand the identity information available to attackers and what that exposure means for their organizations,” said Andres Andreu, Chief Executive Officer of Constella Intelligence.“This recognition reinforces our focus on helping customers and partners turn exposed identity data into intelligence they can act on.”“Constella Intelligence embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.Read the full announcement and find links to the official award results on Constella's website.About Constella IntelligenceConstella Intelligence is a global provider of Identity Risk Intelligence, helping organizations understand and address risks associated with exposed identities, compromised credentials, and digital threats. Its platforms and APIs support enterprise security, threat investigation, and technology partner use cases.About Cyber Defense AwardsCyber Defense Magazine is marking its 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators through the Cyber Defense Awards platform. The Top InfoSec Innovators 2026 program recognizes cybersecurity innovation.About Cyber Defense MagazineFounded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, Cyber Defense Magazine shares cybersecurity knowledge, real-world stories, and information about industry ideas, products, and services. It publishes free monthly electronic magazines and special conference editions. Cyber Defense Magazine is part of Cyber Defense Media Group.

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Constella Intelligence Wins Most Innovative Identity Data Award in 2026 Top InfoSec Innovators Program News Provided By Constella Intelligence October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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