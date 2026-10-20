NextLabs Included in NIST NCCoE Implementation Guide for Secure Software Development, Security, and Operations Practices

Demonstrating how Zero Trust and data-centric security strengthen protection across the software development lifecycle.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NextLabs, a leader in Zero Trust Data-Centric Security, today announced that its technology has been included in the implementation practices guide of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Secure Software Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) Practices project.The implementation practices guide provides additional practical guidance and implementation details for organizations seeking to strengthen security across the software development lifecycle. The NCCoE project demonstrates applied, risk-based approaches to DevSecOps practices aligned with the NIST Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF), while incorporating commercial technologies, artificial intelligence, and Zero Trust principles.NextLabs is one of the technology collaborators participating in the NCCoE project and is contributing its expertise in Zero Trust Architecture and Data-Centric Security. NextLabs technology, including its CloudAz Zero Trust Policy Platform as well as its SkyDRM, Windows Enforcer, and GitLab Enforcer products, provides centralized, policy-based authorization and fine-grained enforcement for applications and data across enterprise environments.NextLabs Technology Demonstrated in the NCCoE ProjectThe NCCoE project is intended to move beyond high-level cybersecurity recommendations by demonstrating how security practices can be implemented using real-world technologies. The project applies DevSecOps practices in proof-of-concept scenarios spanning the software development lifecycle, helping organizations understand how security controls can be integrated into modern development and delivery environments.NextLabs' participation demonstrates how Zero Trust and data-centric security capabilities can be incorporated into these environments to provide policy-driven control over access to applications, data, and resources.The NextLabs CloudAz Zero Trust Policy Platform provides centralized policy management and a dynamic authorization policy engine for implementing policy-based access control and Zero Trust security.NextLabs Enforcers, such as SkyDRM, Windows Enforcer, and GitLab Enforcer, extend these policies to applications and data, enabling organizations to apply fine-grained controls based on user, data, application, and environmental attributes.This approach supports the fundamental Zero Trust principle that access should be continuously evaluated based on context rather than implicitly trusted based on network location or previous authentication.Advancing Secure Software DevelopmentThe NCCoE's DevSecOps project addresses the growing need to integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle rather than treating security as a separate activity. The project covers development activities ranging from planning and coding through building, testing, release, deployment, and operations, with the goal of producing practical guidance organizations can apply in their own environments."Security must be embedded throughout the software development lifecycle, including the protection of the data and resources that development teams rely upon," said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO of NextLabs. "Our collaboration with the NIST NCCoE provides an important opportunity to demonstrate how Zero Trust and data-centric security can be operationalized alongside modern DevSecOps practices. We are pleased to see NextLabs technology incorporated into the project implementation practices guide and to contribute to practical guidance that organizations can use to strengthen software supply chain security."Continuing NextLabs' Collaboration with NISTNextLabs has participated in the NIST National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) program since 2013 and has contributed to multiple NIST and NCCoE initiatives, including work related to Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) and Zero Trust security. NextLabs' participation in the Software Supply Chain and DevOps Security Practices project builds on this longstanding collaboration and reflects the company's commitment to advancing practical, standards-based approaches to data security.The NCCoE describes the DevSecOps project as an effort to develop practical and actionable guidance that integrates security practices into development methodologies. The project is intended to help organizations select and implement DevSecOps practices that improve the security of the software they develop and operate."Collaboration between government, technology providers, and the broader cybersecurity community is essential to translating security frameworks into practical solutions," added Lim. "NextLabs is proud to contribute our technology and expertise to this effort and to help demonstrate how Zero Trust Data-Centric Security can support secure software development."Learn MoreOrganizations interested in learning more about the NIST NCCoE Secure Software Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) Practices project can review the NIST project documentation and example implementations.View the NIST NCCoE DevSecOps ProjectView the NIST DevSecOps Practices Live DocumentLearn about NextLabs' participation in the project

Tony Berning

NextLabs

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NextLabs Included in NIST NCCoE Implementation Guide for Secure Software Development, Security, and Operations Practices News Provided By NextLabs October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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